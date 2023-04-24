Following a loss to Johns Hopkins in the final regular season game, Penn State dropped to No. 18 in the IWLCA rankings.
The Nittany Lions fell 16-12 to the Blue Jays this past weekend in a back and forth affair.
NEWS - Wildcats Rise to the Top as New No. 1📰 Full release of the Top 25 @ILWomen / IWLCA Division I Poll: https://t.co/3px2g4UAcr@NULax @CuseWLAX @DU_WLAX @BCwlax @JMULacrosse @uncwlax @NDWomensLax @GatorsLAX @LoyolaWLax @StonyBrookWLAX pic.twitter.com/QOYc0vmbSn— IWLCA (@IWLCA) April 24, 2023
The blue and white will open up Big Ten postseason play as it takes on No. 19 Michigan this Saturday in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Penn State lost in its only meeting with the Wolverines this season by a score of 10-8. The winner will head to Columbus, Ohio, for the Big Ten Tournament semifinal and Big Ten Championship Game.
