Women's Lacrosse vs Maryland, Crowd

The crowd yells the "We Are" chant following a Penn State goal against Maryland on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 12-7.

 Sienna Pinney

Following a loss to Johns Hopkins in the final regular season game, Penn State dropped to No. 18 in the IWLCA rankings.

The Nittany Lions fell 16-12 to the Blue Jays this past weekend in a back and forth affair.

The blue and white will open up Big Ten postseason play as it takes on No. 19 Michigan this Saturday in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Penn State lost in its only meeting with the Wolverines this season by a score of 10-8. The winner will head to Columbus, Ohio, for the Big Ten Tournament semifinal and Big Ten Championship Game.

