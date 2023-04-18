After sweeping up the Maryland offense, senior defender Haley Urgo swept defensive honors this week, earning the IL/IWLCA Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week awards.

Urgo's stout defensive performance was backed by three ground balls to go along with five caused turnovers, both being game highs.

A sweep of national and conference awards for Haley Urgo🧹Haley is named the IL/IWLCA and Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/IVlpafc3vK — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) April 18, 2023

The five caused turnovers were a season high for Urgo as well, as she now stands at 17 on the season.

After starting just four games her previous three seasons, the 17 caused turnovers and 20 ground balls on the year are both career highs by a wide margin for the senior.

