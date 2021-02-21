Penn State ended a 16-year streak Sunday.

Following a dominant offensive onslaught for the Nittany Lions in their season opener versus Rutgers a week ago, the defense put on a show in a 15-13 against No. 7 Maryland.

Before Sunday’s victory, the blue and white had not beaten the Terrapins since March 25, 2005.

The win also marked only the second time in program history that Penn State successfully downed Maryland in 18 tries.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to a 3-1 lead early in the first half.

Behind two goals from Kristin O’Neill and goals from Maria Auth and Sophia Triandafils, the blue and white came out the gates hot.

However, the Terrapins responded quickly thanks to a pair of sisters.

Senior Catie May helped Maryland fight back and scored two goals in the first half, one being assisted by her sister, Libby May.

Libby joined Catie as one of the three Terrapin scorers in the first half as Maryland stormed all the way back to tie the game at 4-4.

Penn State promptly called timeout and never looked back.

The Nittany Lions would not surrender easily as Lauren Craft, Maria Auth and Olivia Dirks gave the blue and white a four-point cushion, helping secure an 8-4 lead before the halftime buzzer.

Recently named Big Ten Defensive Player of the week, Nittany Lion goalie Taylor Suplee finished the half with eight saves on thirteen attempts.

The second half began with a powerful Terrapin resurgence.

Maryland scored the first three goals of the second half to shave the Penn State lead to one.

Both teams wouldn’t go away easily, as the game quickly became neck and neck.

With just over four minutes left in the contest, the scoreboard read 13-13.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Penn State's second win over Maryland in program history.

Olivia Dirks shines on offense

Olivia Dirks scored three of her five goals in the second half to lead the Nittany Lions to victory.

The sophomore put on an amazing second-half performance for the blue and white, accounting for 43% of Penn State’s offense in the final 30 minutes.

Had Dirks not shown up in the way she did, the Nittany Lions may not have walked away with a nail-biting victory.

Defense prevails

The final score may not reflect it, but defense was the anchor for Penn State in its two-goal win over the Terrapins Sunday.

Goalie Taylor Suplee finished the day with fourteen saves.

Securing a late win over Maryland, Penn State’s defense did not allow the Terrapins score in the final four minutes.

The Nittany Lions forced Maryland into 16 total turnovers, helping Suplee stay uncontested in the crease for much of the day.

First win against ranked opponent

The blue and white now have their first victory against a ranked opponent.

Penn State will have the next weekend off before taking on an even higher ranked opponent in No. 5 Northwestern.

Penn State will take on the Wildcats in a back-to-back matchup in Evansville, Illinois, on March 5 and 7.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE