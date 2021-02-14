Penn State started without caution against Rutgers, and it worked.

The Nittany Lions beat the Scarlet Knights 20-11 in their first competition since last March.

Rutgers started off strong by winning the first draw of the game.

Penn State’s defense was able to hold off the Scarlet Knights for a couple minutes in the beginning but the team in red ended up with the first goal of the game scored by midfielder Julia Lytle.

However, Penn State followed not far behind with a goal from sophomore midfielder Olivia Dirks. Sophomore attacker Kara Nealon found the back of the net for the second goal of the game.

Fifth-year attacker Maria Auth put up three goals in the first half of the game for Penn State.

Rutgers managed to stay in the game when midfielder Ashley Campo scored its second goal of the game. Attacker Taralyn Naslonski, attacker Marin Hartshorn, midfielder Cassidy Spilis, midfielder Mikayla Dever and attacker Hannah Hollingsworth were responsible for six goals in the first half.

Penn State quickly responded with a fourth goal scored by Nealon, the second of the game scored by the attacker. Senior captain Sophia Triandafils followed by scoring the fifth goal just seconds after Nealon.

The Nittany Lion’s sophomore attacker Brooke Barger followed closely behind with Penn State’s sixth goal. Sophomore midfielder Meghan Murray and freshman midfielder Kristin O’Neill also found the back of the net in the first half.

Penn State opened up scoring in the second half with two goals by Triandafils. O’Neill had three goals during the second half while junior attacker Lauren Craft, Barger, Auth and Dirks each had one.

Rutgers started and finished the second half with three goals from Spilis.

Rutgers' aggressive draw controls

In the first half, Rutgers took control of the draw control possessions giving it the upper hand when it came to scoring.

The draw control possessions gave the Scarlet Knights an automatic open into the Nittany Lions half of the field, which is what led to their goals.

Despite former match-up statistics, Rutgers gave Penn State competition from the very beginning of the game.

Penn State opens up strong with speed

Penn State’s strong suit throughout the game was its speed when it came to transitions.

The Nittany Lions were able to pass the ball around in an effective way that allowed their players to be open while the Scarlet Knights were left scrambling to cover.

Penn State’s success will lie in its ability to set up plays and take its time when it comes to deciding to shoot.

Importance of free positions

In most cases, free positions give the shooter a direct and open shot on the goalie.

However, whether or not players decide to capitalize on their free positions heavily determines the game.

For instance, in the first half Rutgers player Hartshorn managed to draw Penn State goalkeeper Taylor Suplee away from her position in goal with her free position allowing her to have a well-angled shot.

O’Neill had a similar opportunity during the second half of the game.