Following a nail-biting win Tuesday afternoon against Towson, Penn State took down then-No. 14 Princeton to rise in the IWLCA top 25.

Climbing five spots in the poll, the Nittany Lions jumped from No. 25 to No. 20 ahead of its Keystone State battle with Pitt on Tuesday.

Behind a pair of six-goal performances from junior midfielder Kristin O'Neill and junior attack Gretchen Gilmore, the blue and white took down the Tigers on the road for the team's second ranked win of the season.

Following the contest with the Panthers, the Nittany Lions will continue its Big Ten gauntlet Saturday with Ohio State who have lost four straight games.

