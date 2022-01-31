Penn State will begin the new season with a new ranking.

The Nittany Lions are now the No. 25 ranked team in the ILWomen/IWLCA preseason poll, released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 2⃣5⃣ in the ILWomen/IWLCA preseason poll released today.https://t.co/FWEnJmWCpm#WeAre — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) January 31, 2022

Penn State will begin the 2022 season at Drexel on Feb. 16, with the first home game set for March 9.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women’s lacrosse searching for spark at attack in 2022 Following a season that witnessed Penn State finish with a 4-9 overall record, the blue and …