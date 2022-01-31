Women's Lacrosse vs Johns Hopkins, players

Midfielder Kayla Abernathy (4) passes the ball to midfielder Kristin O'Neill during Penn State's women's lacrosse game against Johns Hopkins on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Panzer Stadium in University Pa. The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 13-11.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State will begin the new season with a new ranking.

The Nittany Lions are now the No. 25 ranked team in the ILWomen/IWLCA preseason poll, released on Monday.

Penn State will begin the 2022 season at Drexel on Feb. 16, with the first home game set for March 9.

