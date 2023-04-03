Slow and steady wins the race, and No. 17 Penn State continued its steady climb in the IWLCA rankings this week.

The 10-3 Nittany Lions moved up one spot this week after following up a 19-9 loss to No. 2 Northwestern with a 13-10 victory over Cornell.

The blue and white has another chance to continue its methodical upward trend when it faces Michigan on the road this Saturday.

The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 16, one spot ahead of Penn State. So, should the Nittany Lions win, they could be in store for another one spot increase in this poll.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE