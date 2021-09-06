Penn State added Molly Hendrick as a volunteer assistant coach for the upcoming 2022 season.

Hendrick is a former UNC standout as a former three-time All-American for the Tar Heels.

During her senior year for UNC, she posted a record-breaking 72 goals and 83 points on course to winning ACC Attacker of the Year in 2017.

Hendrick was hired previously as an assistant coach at Ohio State in the summer of 2017 and spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Buckeyes.

Hendrick will be joining head coach Missy Doherty’s staff alongside offensive coordinator Nikki Grote and defensive coordinator Katrina Geiger.

