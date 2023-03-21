After two big wins for Penn State, one Nittany Lion took home player of the week honors.
On Tuesday, the IWLCA announced attacker Gretchen Gilmore as Co-Offensive Player of the Week.
NEWS - IWLCA Players of the Week - March 21, 2023📰: https://t.co/f591jaHv6j@PennStateWLAX @NULax @DU_WLAX @nmuwlax @BentleyWLax @colbywlax @GeneralsWLax @MarianULacrosse @keiser_wlax pic.twitter.com/AOopmyDrCH— IWLCA (@IWLCA) March 21, 2023
Gilmore earned this award for her performance against Towson and then-No. 14 Princeton. She accumulated a total of 10 goals and two assists in two games and led the team with two game-winners.
Gilmore and her team look to continue the win streak in their upcoming game against Pittsburgh.
