After two big wins for Penn State, one Nittany Lion took home player of the week honors.

On Tuesday, the IWLCA announced attacker Gretchen Gilmore as Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Gilmore earned this award for her performance against Towson and then-No. 14 Princeton. She accumulated a total of 10 goals and two assists in two games and led the team with two game-winners.

Gilmore and her team look to continue the win streak in their upcoming game against Pittsburgh.

