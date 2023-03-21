Penn State Women's Lacrosse vs. Arizona State, Gretchen Gilmore #24

Attack Gretchen Gilmore (24) calls out to her teammate during Penn State women’s lacrosse’s game against Arizona State at Panzer Stadium, University Park, Pa., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The Nittany Lions beat the Sun Devils 8-4.

 Ella Freda

After two big wins for Penn State, one Nittany Lion took home player of the week honors. 

On Tuesday, the IWLCA announced attacker Gretchen Gilmore as Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Gilmore earned this award for her performance against Towson and then-No. 14 Princeton. She accumulated a total of 10 goals and two assists in two games and led the team with two game-winners.

Gilmore and her team look to continue the win streak in their upcoming game against Pittsburgh.

