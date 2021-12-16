You are the owner of this article.
Penn State women's lacrosse announces 15-game regular season schedule for 2022

Women's Lacrosse vs Johns Hopkins, Helgeson

Defender Sammy Helgeson (8) runs the ball down the field while Johns Hopkins players run after her during Penn State's women's lacrosse game against Johns Hopkinson Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Panzer Stadium in University Pa. The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 13-11.

 Chloe Trieff

The wait for coach Missy Doherty's group to return to action now has an end date. 

Penn State released its 2022 schedule Thursday morning.

The Nittany Lions' slate features seven home games, but their first four games are all on the road.

The blue and white's home opener is March 9 against James Madison.

Other featured games taking place in University Park are March 19 against Princeton, April 1 against Northwestern, an April 12 matchup with Pitt and Michigan and Johns Hopkins on April 16 and 28, respectively.

Penn State finished the 2021 campaign with a 4-9 mark.

