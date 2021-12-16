Penn State women's lacrosse announces 15-game regular season schedule for 2022

The wait for coach Missy Doherty's group to return to action now has an end date.

Penn State released its 2022 schedule Thursday morning.

🗓️👀Mark your calendars! Our first game is exactly two months away!https://t.co/zle0J6Ircu#WeAre — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) December 16, 2021

The Nittany Lions' slate features seven home games, but their first four games are all on the road.

The blue and white's home opener is March 9 against James Madison.

Other featured games taking place in University Park are March 19 against Princeton, April 1 against Northwestern, an April 12 matchup with Pitt and Michigan and Johns Hopkins on April 16 and 28, respectively.

Penn State finished the 2021 campaign with a 4-9 mark.

