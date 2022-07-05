Penn State announced the addition of Elise Smigiel to its roster Tuesday.

Smigiel scored 26 points and started in one game as a true freshman at Marquette.

During the course of last season, the 6-foot attacking midfielder recorded hat tricks on two separate occasions and totaled 23 total goals on the year.

Welcome to Happy Valley, Elise!Smigiel appeared in 17 games and made one start as a true freshman at Marquette this past spring. The Flourtown, Pa. native totaled 26 points on 23 goals and three assists for the Golden Eagleshttps://t.co/k2FCbfPu7z#WeAre pic.twitter.com/fkDO7ksxxA — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) July 5, 2022

Smigiel was a four-year starter for Germantown Academy, scoring over 100 career goals.

After a disappointing 2022 season, in which they finished second-worst in the Big Ten in scoring offense, the Nittany Lions add some much-needed scoring depth alongside All-American honorable mention Kristin O'Neill.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE