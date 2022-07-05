Penn State Women's Lacrosse vs Northwestern Gilmore (24) Looks to Pass Northwestern Defense

Midfielder Gretchen Gilmore (24) searches for an opening in the Northwestern defense with possession of the ball during the Penn State Women's Lacrosse vs. Northwestern game on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Panzer stadium in University Park, Pa. Penn State was defeated 17-6 by Northwestern 

 Regan Gross

Penn State announced the addition of Elise Smigiel to its roster Tuesday.

Smigiel scored 26 points and started in one game as a true freshman at Marquette.

During the course of last season, the 6-foot attacking midfielder recorded hat tricks on two separate occasions and totaled 23 total goals on the year.

Smigiel was a four-year starter for Germantown Academy, scoring over 100 career goals.

After a disappointing 2022 season, in which they finished second-worst in the Big Ten in scoring offense, the Nittany Lions add some much-needed scoring depth alongside All-American honorable mention Kristin O'Neill.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags