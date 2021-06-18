Penn State boosted its coaching staff Friday with a new hire.

The Nittany Lions announced the addition of assistant coach Katrina Geiger to help out head coach Missy Doherty on Friday.

"We are so excited to add Katrina to our staff," Doherty said in a statement. "The experience, knowledge and positive energy she brings is going to have an immediate impact on our program."

Before coming to Happy Valley, Geiger was at Georgetown as the primary defensive coach.

Geiger plays for Athletes Unlimited, competing with some of the best women's lacrosse players in the world. She played her college lacrosse at Loyola University Maryland.

