There were heavy winds and chilling rain as Duquesne entered Happy Valley looking to upset No. 25 Penn State.

But the Nittany Lions had other plans, cruising to 19-5 victory and moving to 3-0, while the Dukes remained winless in 2023 and against Penn State.

In the win, the blue and white dominated possession, and Duquesne hardly found itself in position to attack.

It was an offensive onslaught for the Nittany Lions, who had 13 different scorers on the day.

“It was great to see them develop and get that experience,” coach Missy Doherty said.

Penn State had several players receive minutes for the first time this season and several were able to capitalize on the opportunity with goals.

Alaina Hamood, who rejoined the lineup in the team’s last game against Drexel, made her presence known on Penn State’s first possession of the game with a goal.

Delaney Rodriguez-Shaw answered for the Dukes just a few minutes later to tie it up, but it was not long before Cam Evitts struck back for the Nittany Lions, spurring a commanding run for the squad.

Brooke Hoss had two free-position shot attempts, and she found the back of the net on the second try just halfway through the first quarter.

With under five minutes left in the opening 15, Gretchen Gilmore cut just inside the eight-meter arc where she was left wide open to receive a pass from Emma Kelly to fire a shot to increase Penn State’s lead to three.

Mackenzie Leszczynski tried to start to build the Dukes back after sneaking one past blue and white goalie Ashley Bowan.

However, moments later Hamood found herself in a one-on-one situation against Dukes goalie Mady Piersielak as no defender was in sight to stop her from finding the back of the cage.

In the second quarter, Duquesne hardly found itself with any offensive chances.

Casey McBride received a yellow card for checking Regan Nealon in the back and she scored on her free-position shot attempt, just five minutes into the quarter. Less than 30 seconds later Brooke Barger added another which kept the Nittany Lions roaring. And just a minute after her sister, Kara Nealon got one past Piersielak.

Meghan Murray became the eighth Penn State player to score in this matchup after working through three defenders.

The only time the Dukes found the back of the net before halftime was in the final two minutes off Rodriguez-Shaw’s second goal of the day off a free-position shot. In the second half Penn State did not lighten up with its pressure.

Lauren Saltz scored her first of the season after fighting for a ground ball in the first two minutes of the third quarter.

In just six minutes into the third quarter, the Nittany Lions took a 10-shot lead once Murray found the back of the net for her second time of the game, before securing a hat trick with five minutes left.

“I think, that as a team, we had a lot of opportunities, and it was all due to what everyone else on the field was doing,” Murray said. “I just happened to be the one that got the open look, [but] that changed every time down the field.”

To close out the third quarter, Kristin O’Neill fired her 10th goal of the season which increased the team’s lead to 12 going into the final 15 minutes of the game.

Sophomore Ally Lipkin scored her first goal of the year in the fourth, after only registering assists in the previous two games.

Chole Holmes scored the Dukes’ first goal of the half but Elise Smigiel answered right back for the blue and white, tallying her first goal in a Penn State uniform.

Rodriguez-Shaw was able to tally a third goal in the final moments of the game, but the Dukes’ efforts were just not enough. To close out the game, Kelsey Kimmel scored on a free-position shot to secure the Nittany Lions’ 14-goal win.

Even so, Doherty still believes the team can still “clean up the unforced turnovers."

Whether it’s just a pass and making sure we catch it clean and deliver the ball clean, [we can] still clean up our stick work.”

