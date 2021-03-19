After coming up empty in a two-game series against Northwestern, Penn State is on the hunt for a win.

The Nittany Lions will have their first matchups against Michigan this weekend in another two-game set. The squads have not faced one another since the 2019 campaign.

The blue and white will battle the Wolverines at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Sunday at its home of Panzer Stadium.

Penn State will not only have home-field advantage this weekend as Michigan travels east, but the friendly confines of Panzer Stadium have served the Nittany Lions well.

In its last home game, the blue and white topped Maryland 15-13 — something the Wolverines could not do, as they fell to the Terrapins twice in late February.

Penn State and Michigan are currently ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Big Ten standings. The Nittany Lions have a slightly better record than the Wolverines at 2-2 versus 2-3.

The last time these two teams met, Michigan beat Penn State 12-9. However, in the all-time series, the Keystone State’s team holds more wins with four in comparison to Michigan’s two.

Two-game weekends have been a new addition this year’s conference schedule. The short turnaround time allows for both less recovery and preparation for any upcoming opponents.

This may have been the case for the Nittany Lions in their defeats at the hands of Northwestern last weekend.

The Wildcats came out strong in the first game with a double-digit victory in the first game while hanging on for a four-goal win in the contest that occurred less than 48 hours later.

This appears to be the new norm for the time being, and all teams involved — including Penn State — have had to adjust accordingly.

At the start of their season, the Nittany Lions found themselves to be most successful when they maintained possession of the ball from the first draw control.

Additionally, quick cuts in front of the goal will also be key to the blue and white’s success not only in its upcoming matchup against Michigan, but for the remainder of the season as well.

After this weekend’s games, Penn State will be more than halfway through its season. This means it will have to begin preparing for the Big Ten Tournament, where it could potentially meet teams like Michigan and Northwestern once more.

The two-game series will give the Nittany Lions practice at tournament-style play, considering those games tend to be played back-to-back as well.

On the offensive side, Penn State’s top scorer, midfielder Kara Nealon, and Michigan attacker Caitlin Muir, have similar statistics when it comes to putting balls in the back of the net.

The Nittany Lions, however, have scored three more goals during their games than the Wolverines.

But for Penn State, its younger players have been difference makers during its first handful of games. Three of the top-five leaders in points on the blue and white’s roster are underclassmen.

Overall, the competition during this weekend’s series will likely be close, as both sides are evenly matched in terms of personnel and overall record.