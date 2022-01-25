Following a disappointing 2021 season, Penn State will look to 2022 in hopes of starting off on the right foot with the foundation of an improved defense.

After a shakeup in the roster, the defense must restructure itself to prepare for the road ahead.

The blue and white had the second-worst record in the Big Ten last season, struggling throughout with a 4-9 overall record and a 0-6 away from Panzer Stadium.

The back four in defense this season will be different, being led mostly by players with little to no experience playing for the blue and white.

Penn State lost a number of top defenders since the 2021 season, including former senior captain Quinn Nicolai, Sammy Helgeson and Alyssa Sloane.

Nicolai started in 12 games last season, recording 12 ground balls, creating seven turnovers and scoring nine goals on her own.

The Moorestown, New Jersey, native was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team during her senior campaign with the blue and white.

All three started the majority of games, and their subsequent graduation has left a gaping hole in defense heading into the new year.

However, the Nittany Lions will see a familiar face leading the back line in the upcoming campaign.

Rachel Spilker, a newly named captain, will take over for Nicolai by leading the defensive effort this season.

The Severna Park, Maryland, junior appeared in eight games, making seven starts last season. Spilker recorded 13 ground balls, two draw controls and forced 13 turnovers for the blue and white.

Also coming in on the defensive side is freshman Ellie Hollin. The first-year Nittany Lion enters the program with high expectations.

Hollin, a top recruit, was formerly named a No. 15 prospect in the class of 2021 and is listed as “on the rise” in Inside Lacrosse’s most recent rankings.

She was previously named an Under Armour All-American and earned all-conference and all-county honors while in high school.

Sophomore midfielder Samantha Dupcak should also contribute to restructuring the defense this season. Dupcak appeared in 13 games last season, recording 17 ground balls and 28 draw controls, while also causing 10 turnovers.

In addition, fans should expect appearances from older defenders who didn’t see as much on-field action last season.

Junior Haley Urgo appeared in only one game her sophomore year, but she showed promise in her freshman season prior to the season being canceled due to the coronavirus. Urgo had one ground ball and three caused turnovers in just five appearances.

With the graduation of her former teammates, there may be an opportunity for fifth-year Kate Love to make an impact in 2022.

In 2021, she started in four games, recording a ground ball and causing one turnover against Michigan.

Struggling to find consistency last season, the coaching staff will play an essential role in stabilizing the blue and white’s defense.

The hire of defensive coordinator, Katrina Geiger, the former Georgetown primary defensive coach, should help the defense find more consistency in its efforts, hopefully turning around its lackluster numbers from last season.

A tough lineup presents many challenges for the Nittany Lions and their younger defense, but promising new starters could bring a refreshing energy to the upcoming season.

It won’t be an easy task, though, and coach Missy Doherty certainly has her work cut out for her.

The Nittany Lions will play their first scrimmage against Penn on Feb. 12 before embarking on their regular-season journey at Drexel on Feb. 16.

