Penn State women’s lacrosse will head to Piscataway, New Jersey, on Saturday looking to find its first win in conference play this season against No. 14 Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a tough overtime loss to No. 19 Michigan last weekend, dropping their record to 6-7 on the year.

In the defeat, the blue and white posted one of its best defensive efforts of the season, including a strong performance from goalkeeper Ashley Bowan, who had 10 saves and allowed just eight goals.

However, the offense struggled to convert in front of goal.

Penn State fired off 28 shots against the Wolverines, scoring on just seven of them, including three from sophomore Kristin O’Neill, who now has back-to-back hat tricks in the last two games.

The challenge will likely not be any easier this weekend offensively for the Nittany Lions since Rutgers ranks inside the top 25 in scoring defense, allowing just under 10 goals per game.

The Scarlet Knights have put together an impressive season thus far, going 12-3, and are currently ranked third in the Big Ten standings at 2-2, with wins over Michigan and Johns Hopkins, who Penn State will play in its regular-season finale.

Penn State is 7-1 all-time against Rutgers, but the Scarlet Knights won their most recent meeting in 2021 with a 17-16 win on their home field.

The Nittany Lions’ defense needs to put together another strong performance if they want to knock off Rutgers on the road.

The first step to success for the defense should be focused on limiting leading scorer Cassidy Spilis at midfield, who has scored 51 goals this season, and Taralyn Naslonski at attack, who’s scored 50, both ranking inside the top 25 in the country in that category.

Rutgers comes into this game averaging just over 14 goals per game, reaching double-digit scoring totals in every game this season except one, a loss to Maryland in March, where it scored just six.

Another key for Penn State on Saturday will be controlling the ball and keeping possession against a tenacious Rutgers ride and defense.

The Scarlet Knights rank inside the top 15 in the country in caused turnovers per game, sitting just barely under 10 caused turnovers each game this season.

The bad news for the Nittany Lions: They rank inside the top five in turnovers per game, averaging over 11.

The blue and white has struggled to possess the ball this season. Often on the attack, the Nittany Lions tend to have trouble stringing together a few passes to pick up a rhythm on offense.

Penn State committed 13 turnovers against Michigan, including seven in the third quarter, allowing the Wolverines to take a lead going into the fourth and final frame.

The Nittany Lions can’t afford to get off to another slow start in its upcoming match, as Rutgers has the ability to make them pay with an average win margin of four goals per game this season.

Keeping it close on the draw control will also be crucial for Penn State — something that has been a concern this season, winning just over 48% on the year, 12 per game. Rutgers comes in with a 52.8% control rate, winning 14 per game.

Possession of the ball will once again be crucial for the Nittany Lions going up against one of the top 15 teams in the country, their eighth ranked opponent of the season.

With two games remaining on the regular season slate, Penn State will be looking to finish strong and avoid finishing last in the Big Ten going into the conference tournament.

