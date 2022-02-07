A potential bounce-back season is in the works for Penn State as it looks to turn the page and get a fresh start in 2022.

A younger core is set to take the reins this season for the blue and white. With a majority of the midfield being made up by underclassmen, the few experienced players must provide the leadership for the Nittany Lions.

With their first action on the field coming up on Saturday in a scrimmage against Penn, here’s a breakdown of the makeup of this season’s midfield class for the Nittany Lions.

Senior duo

The Nittany Lions return two senior midfielders to help guide this young group. Erin Triandafils and Mary Muldoon head into their fourth year with the program with an opportunity to propel the blue and white back into the win column.

A year ago, Muldoon netted 17 goals for Penn State on 31 shots. Overall, the Silver Spring, Maryland, native has 23 goals and one assist in her collegiate career.

Triandafils, a native of Wading River, New York, provides versatility that could play a pivotal role in her potential success for the upcoming spring season.

Even though veteran status is scarce at the midfield position for Penn State, these two players should fit the leadership mold quite well this season.

Return of O’Neill

In a season resulting in a record that was not kind on the eyes, the stat sheet for now-sophomore Kristin O’Neill was beyond satisfying.

Following a fantastic rookie year, the Odenton, Maryland, product was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and took second team All-Big Ten honors.

The accolades racked up during the season, as she received the Big Ten Freshman of the Week title on five separate occasions in 2021.

O’Neill scored at least one goal in every game besides the season finale against Johns Hopkins, and in total, she hit twine 29 times, paired with eight assists to finish the campaign with 37 points.

O’Neill is the highest returning scorer from last season, finishing behind Maria Auth and North Carolina transfer Olivia Dirks.

She provides a vast scoring threat that a team looking to rebound desperately needs heading into the spring.

Her mindset and prowess for making strong moves toward the cage will have to be as strong or even stronger this year to pick up the slack after losing Dirks to the Tarheels via the transfer portal.

New faces look to make impact

The Nittany Lions will roll out fresh faces at midfield this season. There are 14 players with midfield tagged as their primary position; 10 of those 14 are underclassmen.

Getting comfortable with each other on the field may be one of the biggest growing pains the blue and white endures in 2022.

Yet, learning how to win at the college level in a proficient conference will be a steep learning curve for the younger talent.

Besides O’Neill, the scoring numbers don’t pop out for any of the sophomores, but the incoming freshmen possess the variables needed to put forth a winning effort.

Getting control off the draw was a major disadvantage for the Nittany Lions in 2021. They lost the draw control battle 206-162, and in a sport where possession is vital, closing that gap on draw controls will be a goal to strive for in this upcoming season.

Time will tell how these fresh players on the field will interact once game action rolls around, but the team has a great chance to bond due to the first four games of the season being on the road.

