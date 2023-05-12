Penn State women’s lacrosse to face Stony Brook’s strong offense, weak goaltending in NCAA Tournament

For the first time in five years, coach Missy Doherty has led Penn State to the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions take on Stony Brook at 7 p.m. Friday in Baltimore in the first round of the bracket. The Seawolves face off with the blue and white for just the second time in matchup history, with the only other game coming in 2018 in a 21-13 victory for then-No. 1 Stony Brook.

Though they’re both slotted in the top 20 of IWCLA’s poll entering Friday’s contest, the 10th-ranked Seawolves are in a better groove than the 20th-ranked Nittany Lions, who’ve lost their last two contests — including their season finale to Johns Hopkins and their Big Ten Tournament opener to Michigan.

Stony Brook boasts a 14-3 record, in comparison to its upcoming opponent’s 11-6 mark, and has won five straight games. During that stretch, coach Joe Spallina’s squad outscored its opponents 89-33 and won the program’s first CAA Championship by 15 goals.

This high-scoring ability isn’t anything new for the Seawolves, though. Ranking 10th in the nation in scoring offense, the CAA champions have consistently shown their ability to put goals on the board.

Led by USA Lacrosse Magazine first-team All-American Ellie Masera, Stony Brook failed to score 10-plus goals just twice all season.

Masera, a junior midfielder, is one of the nation’s top scorers heading into the Big Dance. She averaged 3.94 goals per game through 17 contests, slotting her at fourth in the nation in the category.

While Penn State sits 22nd in scoring defense, giving up an average of 9.76 tallies per game, containing Masera and company will be far from straight forward for a team that gave up 30 goals over its last two losses.

Despite showcasing an outstanding offense, the other end of the field is where the Seawolves truly excel. Third-team All-American defender Clare Levy helmed a defense that sits fourth in the NCAA in goals allowed per game ahead of the national tournament.

Fellow third-team All-American Kristin O’Neill and the blue and white will have the tall task of getting past a stout defensive front but could find success if they do so. Despite bolstering one of the country’s best scoring defenses, Stony Brook struggles to stop shots.

Amazingly, the Seawolves rank 107th out of 120 teams in save percentage. Though it feels like an oxymoron, the unit’s goaltending was abysmal this season despite its overall defensive success. Finishing below an Elon team that finished the year 4-12 and 0-7 in conference, Stony Brook ranks dead last in the CAA in save percentage with a .376 success rate.

Part of this problem stems from starting goalie Hailey Duchnowski’s struggles in net. The graduate transfer from LIU played in all 17 games during her first year with the squad but has posted a .369 save percentage, ranking worst in the conference among primary starters.

The blue and white will need to pressure Duchnowski from the jump, assuming she starts in net.

To round out its strong play across the board, Stony Brook is also dominant in the middle of the field.

Controlling a staggering 60% of its draws, the Seawolves rank sixth, placing them again in the top 10 of a major statistical category.

Penn State is no slouch itself, boasting a mark of .524 while slotting 39th, but it will still have its work cut out for it.

With that being said, if the blue and white is able to win draws and get good looks behind the defense, it could earn a top-10 upset to kick off its NCAA Tournament run.

The winner of the first round matchup between the Nittany Lions and Seawolves will face either Fairfield or eighth-seeded Loyola Maryland on Sunday in the second round.

