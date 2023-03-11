Before leaving Nashville, Penn State hoped to break its losing streak with a win against Rutgers.

On Saturday, the Nittany Lions took on the No. 17 Scarlet Knights, marking the beginning of Big Ten play for both squads. The game ended in a 9-7 victory for the Nittany Lions, bringing their record to 5-2.

Rutgers freshman Ava Kane started the game for the Scarlet Knights with a goal in the first minute.

Looking to respond right back, the Nittany Lions peppered the goal with shots, as an attempt from Gretchen Gilmore hit the post before Kristin O’Neill found her 19th goal of the season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the blue and white pressed its opponents, forcing numerous turnovers. However, Kane swung momentum back to the Scarlet Knights when she found the back of the net for the second time.

At the end of the first quarter, Rutgers had a slim 2-1 lead thanks to its junior goalkeeper, Sophia Cardello, who stopped six shots from getting past her.

The beginning of the second quarter was violent as both teams were called for fouls that led to cards. Penn State’s Ellie Hollin received a yellow card and Rutgers’ Meghan Ball received a red card.

Playing a woman down did not seem like much of a challenge for the Scarlet Knights, as Kate Carolonza found the back of the net and gave her team a 3-1 lead.

As the fouls continued, more scoring opportunities were being presented to the Nittany Lions, and O’Neill was taking full advantage. O’Neill scored her second goal of the game off of a free position shot that narrowed the gap to one.

Minutes later, O’Neill got herself a hat trick and tied the game up at 3-3.

The Nittany Lions took the lead with three minutes left in the half when senior Kara Nealon fired a shot past Cardello.

At the start of the second half, the blue and white tried to pull away with O’Neill scoring her fourth of the game. However, midfielder Ashley Campo refused to let the Scarlet Knights fall behind, as she found her shot past Ashley Bowan and the Nittany Lions’ defense.

But again, the blue and white pulled away with three quick goals. Hollin scored her first collegiate goal with four minutes left in the third, and seconds later O’Neill scored her fifth of the day before Regan Nealon found her second of the season.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Scarlet Knights continued to struggle while the Nittany Lion offense was firing on all cylinders.

Kayla Abernathy gave the blue and white a five goal lead half-way through the fourth.

Graduate student Marin Hartshorn sparked something in the Scarlet Knights with her goal.

Shortly after, Kane scored to give herself a hat trick and continue the scoring run.

Rutgers’ offense seemingly cracked the code of Penn State’s defense, as Mikayla Dever found the back of the net with five minutes left in the game.

However, the comeback came too late and the Nittany Lions won 9-7.

The Nittany Lions will play next against Towson on March 14.

