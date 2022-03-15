Penn State continued its winning ways with a statement win over coach Missy Doherty’s former team on Tuesday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions defeated Towson 15-6 in blowout fashion.

The blue and white got off to a fast start in the opening five minutes, with freshman midfielder Brooke Hoss and senior midfielder Mary Muldoon tallying goals 33 seconds apart.

After falling behind by two early in the first quarter, the Tigers looked to even the score and freshman attacker Halley Koras scored three straight goals in just over two minutes.

The two teams leading scorers traded goals to open the second, as Penn State sophomore midfielder Kristin O’Neill recorded her 18th on the season while senior attacker Kerri Thornton gave Towson a 4-3 lead with her 15th.

The Nittany Lions closed the quarter with two goals coming from graduate student attacker Taylor Regan and sophomore midfielder Gretchen Gilmore taking a 5-4 lead into halftime.

It took just 12 seconds for Towson to knot the score at five with a goal from junior midfielder Blair Pearre.

Similar to the first quarter, Hoss and Muldoon scored back-to-back goals giving the blue and white a two-goal advantage.

Pearre pulled her team within one, before Hoss scored her third goal, and junior midfielder Meghan Murray gave Penn State a 9-6 lead at the end of three quarters.

Penn State opened the fourth with a bang as Murray, Regan and O’Neill all recorded their second goals just three minutes in.

Just over two minutes later Muldoon netted her third goal of the game extending the lead to seven.

The Nittany Lions finished the blowout victory with two goals from Gilmore.

Lively in front of goal

In Saturday’s 17-8 victory over St. Joseph’s, Penn State had 10 different scorers and it continued that trend on Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions had six different players tally goals in the victory and on the season have six players with 10 goals or more.

The leading goal scorer in the winning effort was Muldoon, Hoss and Gilmore who all recorded hat-tricks.

For Muldoon, her three goals mark her third consecutive hat-trick while Hoss tallied her second career three-goal performance.

Gilmore’s hat-trick marked her first this season.

Second-half team

After leading 5-4 after the first of play, Doherty’s squad elevated its play in the final 30 minutes.

The blue and white scored 10 goals while only surrendering two.

The Tigers’ goalies struggled in the contest allowing 15 goals and making just three saves on Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile on the other end, freshman Ashley Bowan collected 10 stops to best her Towson counterparts.

Koras stays hot

Six games into her collegiate career, Koras has made a big impact recording her third hat-trick in Tuesday’s game.

After Towson trailed by two goals midway through the opening quarter, Koras scored three straight.

The Lutherville, Maryland, native has recorded 15 goals on the young season.

