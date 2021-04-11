In its penultimate home game of the year, Penn State was searching for its first win at Panzer Stadium since late March against Michigan.

After losing their last three games on the road, the Nittany Lions returned to their home turf Sunday to face No. 9 Maryland on Senior Day.

The blue and white emerged victorious against the Terrapins, much like it did in late February, as Penn State recorded a season sweep of its rival to the south with a 16-9 win Sunday afternoon.

Back on Feb. 25, the Nittany Lions secured their first win of the season against a ranked team behind a gutsy performance from sophomore Olivia Dirks.

Dirks recorded five total goals in the first matchup, including a pair of clutch goals in the final two minutes of the game.

In the second matchup between these squads, Penn State once again did not disappoint the home crowd.

Mary Muldoon came out the gates hot, scoring two goals in the first ten minutes of the contest.

The blue and white found itself up by four goals early on in the first half before Maryland called its first timeout.

Kristin O’Neill was dominant in the first half as she recorded a hat trick and added one assist.

The Nittany Lions led 9-3 at the break after performing well on both sides of the field.

Penn State’s defense limited Maryland to just eight shots on goal in the first half.

Goalkeeper Lucy Lowe recorded five saves and went 13-for-13 on clears before heading into the locker room.

The second half began with back-and-forth scoring production from both teams.

Each side scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Penn State held Maryland star Hannah Leubecker to just two goals on the afternoon.

Leubecker currently ranks third in the Big Ten in goals per game with four per contest.

With just over 11 minutes remaining, the Nittany Lions found themselves up by double-digits behind two more second half goals from Mary Muldoon.

Muldoon ended the afternoon with a team high five goals on five shots as the Nittany Lions secured their fourth victory of the year.

Lowe Holds Down the Fort

In her first start of the season, Lucy Lowe put on a brilliant defensive performance.

The senior goalie finished the afternoon with 10 saves and only eight goals given up.

Lowe spearheaded a dominant performance for Penn State’s defense as it gave up the least amount of goals scored this season.

Three-game losing streak ended

The Nittany Lions improve their home record to 4-1 on the season.

A much needed win, Penn State was able to rebound after dropping three straight losses on the road.

Penn State is now 2-0 against Maryland this season, proving its value as a team capable of beating any squad in the Big Ten.

Next time out

The Nittany Lions will face Rutgers next Thursday April 15 on the road.

Now sitting at 4-6 on the season, Penn State will look to potentially get back to .500 after returning home against Johns Hopkins April 18 for its final game of the regular season.

These will be the team’s final two matchups before the Big Ten Tournament.

