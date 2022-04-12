A change of pace can be good for a team – such was the case for Penn State as it battled unranked Pittsburgh, following back-to-back matchups against ranked teams.

The Nittany Lions cruised to a 15-7 victory over the Panthers in the first meeting between the two sides.

A back-and-forth affair graced the turf at Panzer Stadium in the opening quarter of play. The Nittany Lions held the slimmest lead possible after the first frame, 4-3.

The second quarter told a different tale. Penn State found its groove and buried seven goals to take an 11-5 advantage into the locker room.

Pitt was unable to hit twine in the third quarter. Its halftime adjustments were no match to the stout defense the Nittany Lions provided coming out of the locker room.

The Panthers produced some offense in the late stages. A couple of tallies in the final five minutes pulled the score to a more respectable margin after Penn State controlled the pace of play for much of the evening.

Here are some takeaways from Penn State’s win.

O’Boy O’Neill

The blue and white’s leading goal scorer and point-getter was back to her habits Tuesday. Sophomore Kristin O’Neill registered three goals and four points on the day.

The Odenton, Maryland, native was on the scoresheet early and often. She potted two goals in nine seconds to give Penn State the lead in the opening minutes of the contest.

The sophomore found some success at the midfield stripe on draws, as well. O’Neill won five draw controls on the day to help set up the Nittany Lion offense.

A solid game in all facets of play, O’Neill displayed her dominant play and on-field leadership.

Now, O’Neill has 30 goals on the campaign and 38 points after the win and heading into the weekend contest against Michigan.

Spreading the wealth

In its most recent contests, finding depth goal scoring has been a sore spot for the blue and white. That narrative was erased against the Panthers.

Penn State had seven different ladies hit the back of the net in the opening 30 minutes of play. The Nittany Lions ended the day with eight different players finding the back of the net.

Graduate transfer Taylor Regan sits at 99 career points after registering three goals and three assists in the winning effort.

O’Neill, Regan and junior Meghan Murray all were successful in finding hat tricks in the game.

Sophomore Gretchen Gilmore tossed in a pair of goals and seniors Sydney Wolfington, Mary Muldoon, sophomore Kayla Abernathy and freshman Brooke Hoss each added in a goal.

Supreme ball control

After struggling on draw controls in recent contests against ranked opponents, Penn State was competitive at the midfield stripe against its in-state opponent.

At the end of the contest, the count on draw controls was even at 13 per side. That wasn’t the only aspect the Nittany Lions thrived in.

Pittsburgh had 18 turnovers, with the blue and white causing eight of those turnovers. Meanwhile, Penn State only coughed the ball up nine times.

The Nittany Lions racked up more fouls than its opponent, but the home squad was able to finish on six free position opportunities. The Panthers converted just twice on the free position chance.

One of the top clearing teams in the nation lived up to the hype, again. Penn State was 18-20 on clearing attempts, making it difficult for Pitt to find easy ways to snag extra offensive possessions.

