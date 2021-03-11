A week and a half removed from its last game, Penn State’s strong start in its first away game of the season was not enough to carry the blue and white past No. 3 Northwestern.

The Nittany Lions lost to the Wildcats 24-13 in their first matchup since 2019.

Northwestern started off the scoring with a goal from midfielder Sammy Mueller. It was followed by two goals from attacker Erin Coykendall and one from midfielder Elle Hansen, which equated to a four score advantage for the Wildcats.

Attackers Izzy Scane and Lauren Gilbert had three and four goals, respectively, in the first half.

Freshman midfielder Kristin O’Neill started off the scoring for the Nittany Lions just nine minutes into the game. Sophomore attacker Brooke Barger, fifth-year attacker Maria Auth and freshman midfielder Kayla Abernathy each had one goal in the first half.

Sophomore midfielder Kara Nealon and Lauren Craft put two on the scoreboard in the first half while O’Neill had her second of the contest just seconds before the end of the first frame.

Despite a rough start to the first half, Penn State began to pick up its momentum with 10 minutes left in the first half. Three of its nine goals scored were within minutes of each other.

Still, Northwestern entered the break clinging to an 11-9 advantage.

But as the Nittany Lions appeared to be more competitive, that would not be the case in the second half.

Northwestern’s midfielder Jill Girardi, attacker Leah Holmes, Hansen, Scane, Coykendall and midfielder Taylor Pinzone each had a score in the second half. Mueller and Gilbert had three in a dominant final 30 minutes for the Wildcats.

Penn State shows strong defense early

During the first few minutes of the game, Northwestern had several opportunities for shots on goal.

However, the Penn State defense proved to be just as aggressive as the Northwestern offense.

While the Nittany Lions were able to fend off the Wildcats’ advances for a couple times, Northwestern’s quick cuts would not be stopped for the game’s entirety.

Northwestern benefits from speed on offense, defense

Whenever the Wildcats gained possession of the ball, they knew exactly what to do.

On several occasions, a player would sprint down the field and hand off the ball to another player who made a cut.

Northwestern proved to be both efficient and effective when given the ball.

As the first half progressed, Penn State began to make similar moves that gave them goal opportunities.

It was apparent, just moments into the game, that the key to winning this contest would be speed and cutting to the ball.

Penn State unable to capitalize off of possession

While the Nittany Lions were successful when it came to draw controls, the Wildcats’ dominated with pressure.

Several times during the game, Northwestern re-gained possession off the draw and went back and forth down the field, leaving the Nittany Lions with no chance.

Despite what seemed like a game dominated by the team in purple, the blue and white still managed to keep the score close throughout the game.

