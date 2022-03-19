Following a 12-11 defeat at the hands of No. 11 Princeton at home Saturday afternoon, Penn State had plenty of positives to take away from the contest.

Still, there was a glaring issue that has plagued the Nittany Lions in all three of its defeats this season — a lack of scoring depth.

Penn State managed five goal scorers in the game against the ranked Tigers. Of those five, three were multi-goal getters.

Five scorers is tied for the lowest number of players to net at least one goal. The other scenarios: Penn State’s two previous losses to Drexel and Loyola.

“We had some open looks on cage to put our shots away to give us the edge,” coach Missy Doherty said postgame. “Today we just missed a couple of those critical shots.”

Sophomore Kristin O’Neill, junior Meghan Murray and freshman Brooke Hoss hit twine more than once for the blue and white.

After falling behind 7-2, Penn State received a much-needed momentum boost after O’Neill got her first tally. The Odenton, Maryland, product slashed her way through three defenders and scored as she fell to her knees, beating Princeton netminder Sam Fish.

The extra effort from O’Neill propelled the Nittany Lions to go on a 6-0 scoring spree to finish off the first half and begin the third quarter.

“Kristin is our competitive leader,” Doherty said. “In a game like this, it was great to see her come up big.”

O’Neill finished with a team-high four goals against the Tigers. She provided the spark for the Nittany Lions to regain their composure in the middle stages of the contest.

Another Penn Stater that had a quality day on the scoresheet was Murray. The Little Silver, New Jersey, native found herself a hat trick in the opening minute of the final quarter.

“I think we were really excited to get a good matchup with a really good team,” Murray said.

Now at 14 goals on the season, Murray continues to be a major threat in the offensive end, along with the likes of O’Neill, Hoss Taylor Regan and Mary Muldoon.

Hoss produced two goals for the blue and white. Out of West Sayville, New York, Hoss has been an offensive guru in her rookie season. After her pair of tallies, she now clocks in with 13 goals on the year.

It was a somewhat quiet day on the offensive end for Muldoon. The senior captain from Silver Spring, Maryland, pitched in an assist and one shot in the game. Muldoon came into the day as the second-leading goalscorer for the Nittany Lions.

Regan found her 16th goal of the campaign late for the blue and white to get the game tied with a minute and a half remaining in regulation.

The Larchmont, New York, product got the hometown faithful on their feet with the equalizer. Yet, the Nittany Lions would lose the following draw and concede the eventual game-winner.

The inability to break through a stout Princeton defense proved to be costly for Penn State. Unforced turnovers in the attacking end struck down multiple possessions for the blue and white.

However, confidence was instilled in the Nittany Lions after they played a tender, close game with the No. 11 team in the nation.

“I thought it was a great game,” Doherty said. “This is why we train and why we play.”

