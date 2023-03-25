Penn State’s Senior Day was the definition of successful.

The No. 20 Nittany Lions took down Ohio State 13-3 on Saturday, in a game that never particularly felt close.

With eight seniors being honored before the game, coach Missy Doherty went a step further and started all eight in the lineup against the Buckeyes.

Starting all the seniors is something that most coaches do and Doherty wanted to be no different, honoring all eight, including those who do not usually start or get much playing time.

“[The seniors] work so hard, they worked hard for four years… to see them out there was great,” Doherty said.

This senior class was not just any regular class for the blue and white, with the coronavirus affecting them in their first two seasons with the program.

Having their freshman season canceled in 2020, then their entire sophomore season in 2021 being compromised with funky scheduling due to the lasting effects of the pandemic, Doherty considers these seniors “really special.”

Before the game, it was announced that impact senior Meghan Murray would be returning next year for a fifth season. She followed it up with two goals and an assist, bringing her to 20 points on the season.

Doherty expressed happiness that Murray and the rest of the seniors have experienced a successful season to this point.

“I’m just so happy for them to see the success that we have been having this year so they can really feel what Penn State lacrosse is all about,” Doherty said.

One thing Penn State is all about is beating the Buckeyes.

“Speaking for any Penn Stater, to beat Ohio State is always an amazing thing,” Doherty said. “The energy the team had in general was awesome, the comradery they’ve had all year was great.”

Attributing to that energy was junior Gretchen Gilmore who posted four goals and three assists for seven points overall on the day.

After a somewhat slow start to the season, Gilmore has 21 points in her last four games.

“She just keeps getting better throughout the year… all you can ask of the players is to keep improving,” Doherty said.

Gilmore credits her success to the rest of the offense, noting the Penn State squad is hard to scout.

“We have so many threats on attack, game by game it just depends on who steps up, and the last two games it just happened to be me.”

The Nittany Lion offense has been rolling as of late with 13 or more goals in each of their last four games.

For Gilmore and the rest of the offense, being able to keep up such a high-scoring pace is all about adjusting.

“I think we get coached really well, but as players we know how to adjust and we’re all about communication.”

Gilmore added that she thinks herself, Brooke Hoss, Kayla Abernathy and Kristin O’Neill are all on the same page and connecting well right now.

Connecting might be an understatement, as they were responsible for 10 of the blue and white’s 13 goals.

O’Neill continued her dominant season tallying three goals of her own as well as dishing out an assist. With those three goals, O’Neill is now up to 36 on the season, three shy of her single season record.

“It’s the best group of girls that are best friends, it just means a lot,” Gilmore said.

Seniors Haley Urgo and Rachel Spilker were solid on the back end for the home squad, holding the visiting Buckeyes to just three goals.

Other seniors, Kara and Regan Nealon, Brooke Barger and Kelsey Kimmel all took significant roles on the offensive side to create some great opportunities.

Senior Alexandra Bruno also had her presence felt, as she nearly pocketed her first collegiate goal late in the game, but narrowly missed as the crowd rose and fell in excitement.

It was complete domination by the Nittany Lions, with the seniors taking a big role in it, but they will turn their sights to March 30 as they travel to take on the No. 2 team in the nation, Northwestern.

For now, the team will still celebrate those seniors and the win, and as Gilmore put it, “it was a great day in Happy Valley.”

