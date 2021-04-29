Penn State hardly finished its season in the manner it would have hoped to.

After a two-week break, the Nittany Lions were unable to keep up with Johns Hopkins and finished with just nine goals in comparison to the Blue Jays’ 11.

Johns Hopkins attacker Maggie Schneidereith opened up the scoring just under four minutes into the game.

Schneidereith also put the second goal of the game in the back of the net for the Blue Jays as she proved to be a dominant force. Johns Hopkins scored an additional seven goals in the first half.

Midfielder Olivia Dirks responded quickly, scoring to make the most of her free position opportunity.

But Penn State scored just once more in the first half.

The Nittany Lions struggled throughout the first half, putting them at a significant disadvantage going into the second and what could very well be their last half of the 2021 campaign.

The Blue Jays kicked off the second half with a goal from Schneidereith. The squad from Baltimore found the back of the net four more times in the second half.

Meanwhile, Penn State scored seven in the second half.

Goalkeepers make most of their opportunities

Throughout much of the season, Penn State’s goalkeeping has not been as notable as its offensive or defensive play.

However, in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, both the Nittany Lions’ Lucy Lowe and Johns Hopkins’ Kathleen Garvey stood their ground.

The defense for both teams became an asset at diverting players away from the crease. Still, the goalkeepers were always in the best position to stop any incoming goals.

As a result, many of Penn State’s goals were made possible due to strategic offense.

Johns Hopkins’ upperclassmen make all the difference

A graduate student, Schneidereith can be credited with being a dominant force for the first half of the game.

Not only did the attacker score the first two goals in the game for the Blue Jays, but she also tallied a number of assists and forced turnovers.

In her final games of the season, Schneidereith realized the necessity for her team's goals and responded accordingly by putting her all into the game.

Unfortunate first half plagues blue and white

In Johns Hopkins and Penn State’s last meeting, the Nittany Lions managed to get what would be their final win of the season.

The Central Pennsylvania-based team went into the first round of the Big Ten Tournament with the same energy, but it did not reap the same benefits.

Just moments into the first half, the Blue Jays scored several goals and finished the half by almost getting a running clock.

In the end, the Nittany Lions’ defense was no match for Johns Hopkins’ offense.

