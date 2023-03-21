Penn State will travel to Pittsburgh to play the Panthers on Tuesday and return home for Saturday’s battle against Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions climbed into the top 20 of the IWLCA poll after beating both Towson and then-No. 14 Princeton last week and improving to 7-2.

Each game was tight and only decided by a couple goals, but the Nittany Lion attack stepped up.

“[Defensively] we want to be ready for some hard 1-on-1 challenges… I think we can make a couple more saves there as well,” coach Missy Doherty said.

The team conceded 26 goals between both Tiger teams, but the Nittany Lions relied on their experience.

Choosing to stay aggressive offensively is an easy decision for Doherty, who believes her players stay relaxed in tight situations since they “trust the plays that will work and have worked over the course of the beginning of the season [to] build more confidence.”

Every game, attackers have stepped up when it matters most, including Kristin O’Neill who netted six goals against Princeton.

The junior leads the team in scoring with 31 goals and eight in the past two matchups.

“[O’Neill] is obviously always a huge constant for us,” Doherty said.

However, O’Neill isn’t the only person the blue and white relies on, as every game, the team’s versatility becomes increasingly apparent.

Players like Gretchen Gilmore, who found the back of the net 10 times last week, Brooke Hoss and Meghan Murray have all had pivotal, momentum-changing scores.

This week, the blue and white has the opportunity to ride a win streak as it faces two opponents with losing records.

Pitt

This is only the second matchup between the two teams and the first one played at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.

“I think these midweek games are always challenging,” Doherty said. “But we’re running off some good energy from this past weekend, so we want to bring those lessons into [Tuesday] and keep getting better.”

The Panthers are on a four-game skid and have lost the last two at home.

Overall, the blue and gold is fighting to add another victory to the win column as it stands at just 3-6.

Camdyn O’Donnell and Maeve Murray lead their team in scoring with 13 goals apiece, but that’s only a fraction of what O’Neill has, so the offensive Panther duo will have to come up big.

As a team, Pitt only averages 24.4 shots per game, and Penn State fires about 34.4.

Defensively, the Panthers must limit the Nittany Lion attack if they want to keep the game close.

Ohio State

The last three matchups between these two teams have gone in favor of the Buckeyes.

However, looking into this season’s battle, Penn State appears to be performing better than Ohio State, which sits on a 4-6 record and is 0-2 in the conference.

Penn State won its first conference game of the season against Rutgers a few weeks ago at a neutral site, but this is its first Big Ten contest at Panzer Stadium.

“No matter who’s doing what or the records going into that game, it’s always a good rivalry game,” Doherty said. “There’s always high energy, and everyone always plays hard.”

Both of the Buckeyes’ conference losses to Michigan and Johns Hopkins were only determined by a few goals.

In each game, the scarlet and gray found itself down after the first quarter and allowed more goals than it could match in the fourth quarter, making it difficult to secure a win and fully come back.

Nicole Ferrara has scored five goals in the past two games and is Ohio State’s biggest offensive threat.

A win against the Buckeyes would be a strong confidence boost for the Nittany Lions as conference play amps up.

