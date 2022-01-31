Following a season that witnessed Penn State finish with a 4-9 overall record, the blue and white is preparing to make its presence felt during the 2022 season.

Last season, the Nittany Lions averaged 12.7 goals per game, solidifying a fifth-place conference finish, tied with Ohio State.

With a new season on tap, the scoring prowess of the Nittany Lions will look to improve from last year, as some new faces appear at the attacking position.

Here’s a breakdown of coach Missy Doherty’s squad on the offensive end.

Taylor Regan

A Larchmont, New York, native will don a new jersey in 2022, as Taylor Regan comes to Penn State as a graduate student who played for four years at Virginia.

Last season as a Cavalier, Regan netted 24 goals and chipped in 16 assists in 18 games. She finished her tenure in Virginia with 39 tallies and 26 helpers for 65 total points.

Regan’s experience should benefit the Nittany Lions in closer matchups, allowing Penn State to be more successful in the games it found itself on the losing end of last season.

Sydney Wolfington

Playing lacrosse at the collegiate level runs through the Wolfington family bloodline. Sydney Wolfington’s mother, father, aunt and uncle played at the collegiate level for the likes of Loyola, Boston College, Harvard and Villanova, respectively.

Still, it’s been a while since Wolfington saw herself on the turf. After not appearing in a single game in the 2021 season, coupled with the coronavirus-canceled season of 2020, Wolfington hopes to be a spark for the Nittany Lions.

The senior from Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, is the only attack player in her fourth year on the roster. Wolfington will also provide leadership to her position to help guide this unit.

Kara Nealon

With 14 games under her belt, Kara Nealon has made the most out of her opportunities. Last year, the then-sophomore from Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, racked up a team-high 18 assists in 10 contests.

This could be a breakout season for Nealon on the scoresheet, since she knows how to share the ball with her teammates but can do the job herself when need be.

Nealon isn’t afraid to get the stick low to regain possession, either, as she contributed 10 ground ball pickups in 2021 to help keep possession in the attacking zone.

Ally Lipkin

Here’s a fresh face entering Happy Valley — Ally Lipkin is a freshman out of Short Hills, New Jersey.

Lipkin provides a scoring threat that can bump up last year’s total for the Nittany Lions.

In 2019 at Millburn High School, she supplemented 86 goals and 24 assists en route to a 15-5 record and a conference title. Finding the back of the net will be nothing new to the incoming player.

Brooke Barger

After appearing in seven games in 2021, Brooke Barger looks to keep the ball rolling, after she mustered four goals, an assist and three ground balls a season ago.

Progress in her game continues, as Barger seeks to become the versatile player that she’s expected to be in the eyes of her head coach.

The Baltimore native is getting set to right the ship for the Nittany Lions and to propel them to new heights.

Kelsey Kimmel

Kelsey Kimmel is a player who knows how to lead and win but hasn’t seen overflowing opportunities due to the pandemic.

She’s only appeared in three games in her collegiate career, but she did hit the back of the net against Duquesne almost two years ago.

The junior attended Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where she started all four years and was named captain for three. She also led the Pioneers to a 15-7 record and a state quarterfinals run.

An extra year of practice and training will help all of the ladies, but for Kimmel, a chance to prove herself hangs in the balance.

Alexandra Bruno

The Rockville, Maryland, product has been another piece of the junior puzzle waiting to get her crack at things for the blue and white.

Alexandra Bruno went over the century mark in goals her senior year of high school with 107.

Doherty used the term “clutch” when describing Bruno’s presence in the offensive end, according to Penn State Athletics. That word doesn’t get thrown around by a coach with the intention of not using the piece.

Bruno and the other juniors are set to take large strides this season, and she’ll be a part of the scoring recipe for the blue and white.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE