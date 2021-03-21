During Friday’s loss to Michigan, Penn State could hardly keep up with the Wolverines’ high-powered offense.

But in a 13-12 overtime victory Sunday afternoon, the Nittany Lions were able to demonstrate their own offensive firepower while splitting the series.

In the early stages of Sunday’s affair, both teams held steady ground. However, Michigan’s aggression began to pick up as the game went on and it led to three goals just minutes apart.

But in similar faith to the rest of this competitive series, Penn State responded with similar advanced play.

Following Friday’s loss, coach Missy Doherty commented on how the Nittany Lions’ offense would need to improve in order to earn a victory.

Her team did just that during Sunday’s battle.

“Like I said a couple of days ago, there were no major adjustments,” fifth-year attacker Maria Auth said. “It was just about getting back to who we are as a team.”

For Penn State, it was a matter of keeping a lead instead of throwing it away.

Each time that the Nittany Lions would score, the Wolverines would gain possession of the draw control and quickly transition down the field, resulting in another Michigan player finding the back of the net.

This could lead to frustration, but Penn State’s offense played with a level of maturity that allowed the squad to remain in the game.

The blue and white had considerable help from underclassmen in the victory, most notably from freshman Kristin O’Neill and sophomore Olivia Dirks.

“They have been great all year,” Doherty said. “It is great seeing these young players step up and feeling the energy of a tight game. [Michigan’s] goal to end regulation was tough and that’s hard to bounce back from. I think the players handled it well.”

Freshmen goals have accounted for over half of the Nittany Lions’ goals scored this season.

The underclassmen’s confidence can only be helpful to Penn State as its younger players become more comfortable with the college game.

“I think the upperclassmen do a great job of giving us a lot of confidence,” Dirks said. “They do not really think of us as underclassmen, so it helps us on the field to just go hard every time knowing that they have our back and we can trust each other on offense.”

Hesitation was the word that came to mind for Auth when describing her team’s play Friday. However, an increased level of confidence was apparent Sunday.

Going into the second half, the Nittany Lions benefitted from their first half success rather than letting it slip away from them.

Instead of getting frustrated by being one goal down, the blue and white team maintained possession off of the first draw control.

Dirks scored her third goal of the game by continuing to pressure Michigan’s defense.

Penn State’s offense had one of its best second half performances of the season during Sunday’s game. This has been something the Nittany Lions have struggled with throughout the season.

In the games Penn State has played this season, it has proven to be most successful when scoring early in the half.

With just under five minutes left in the second half, Dirks put Penn State on top with her 12th goal of the season.

However, it was Auth’s overtime goal that ended the Nittany Lions’ three-game losing streak.

“It was fun,” Auth said. “Those are just the kind of games that you love to play. That’s why I love to compete. It was just a fun moment to be a part of.”

