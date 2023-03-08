Coming off of its first loss of the season, Penn State headed down to Nashville on Wednesday, not for a spring break trip, but to take on Vanderbilt.

Despite a five-goal second-half comeback, the blue and white fell 10-9 at the hands of the Commodores, losing a second consecutive game and falling to 4-2 on the season.

The Nittany Lions got off to a quick start in the first quarter with Kristin O’Neill netting the first goal of the game just 41 seconds in.

The lead for the visiting team was short lived though, as Vanderbilt got a goal right back just over a minute later via fifth year senior Bri Gross.

After a fast-paced start to the game, both sides needed to get a bit more acclimated as they traded turnovers over the opening minutes.

Vanderbilt goalie Paige Gunning helped that scoreless stretch with three consecutive saves in a row on the Nittany Lions, including a free shot.

Gross ripped an eight meter goal for her second of the game to put the Commodores in front despite the aggressive Penn State defense.

With the early back-and-forth nature of the game, the blue and white responded right back. After making some crafty moves and getting a call, Meghan Murray pocketed a free shot of her own, knotting the score at 2-2.

But again, both teams went back up and down, trading chances with goalies Ashley Bowan and Gunning making some key stops.

With about a five minute scoreless stretch in the game, the Commodores found the back of the net twice in the final minutes, both by sophomore midfielder Josie Ward, to put the home team up 4-2 at the end of the first frame.

Early in the second quarter, the Nittany Lions got another great look that was stopped by Gunning, leading to a third consecutive goal by the Commodores and the third of the day by Gross.

The blue and white got a flurry of opportunities, including multiple free shots and hitting a post, but could not get anything to go.

The Penn State offense kept swarming, and after nearly 20 minutes of game time, Murray scored her second and third goals of the game to bring the Nittany Lions within a goal late in the half.

Despite the blue and white cracking the code, Vanderbilt responded right back before the end of half, making it a 6-4 game going into halftime.

It wouldn’t get any easier in the third quarter for the Nittany Lions, as they surrendered two quick goals, getting their score doubled 8-4, and causing coach Missy Doherty to call their first timeout.

After allowing another goal out of the timeout, Penn State finally was able to stop the bleeding with a second goal of the game by O’Neill bringing the score to 9-5

The blue and white kept applying pressure, as Cam Evitts and Gretchen Gilmore both found the back of the net and brought the Nittany Lions within two heading into the final 15 minutes of the game.

Despite getting turned away multiple times early in the fourth, Penn State wasn’t deterred as O’Neill netted her third of the game making the score 9-8.

Amidst the comeback attempt, the Nittany Lions put together a great defensive stand, Bowen made a great stop and the defense bottled up the Vanderbilt attack.

The stand led to a clean transition, and later the second of the game by Evitts, making it five unanswered by Penn State and tying the game at nine.

The comeback caused Vanderbilt to use its first timeout ,and after what seemed like it was going to be a turnover due to the shot clock, the Commodores silenced the Nittany Lions run going back ahead by one.

The blue and white got more good opportunities but the home team turned them away, with two huge saves by Gunning late in the fourth.

Penn State wouldn’t get any more chances after a series of penalties allowed Vanderbilt to run the clock out on the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white fell by just a single goal 10-9.

Penn State will be back at it March 11, staying in Nashville to take on Rutgers, opening Big Ten conference play.

