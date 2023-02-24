There’s a saying that “defense wins championships,” and while the season is young for Penn State, the defense is winning them games.

With an 8-4 win Friday against Arizona State, it was no different for the No. 25 Nittany Lions as their swarming defense dealt with the Sun Devils’ offensive attack time and time again.

After allowing four goals in the first half, the Penn State defense locked down the opposing team in the second half, not allowing a single goal and limiting their opportunities and looks.

Penn State coach Missy Doherty thought the defense did a good job adjusting in the second half against the Sun Devils’ offense

“I think we did a good job of taking the wind out of their sails in the second half,” Doherty said. “I think we stayed relatively disciplined and limited our turnovers.”

This has seemed to be the case so far this season for the Nittany Lions, limiting their own mistakes while jumping all over the opponent defensively.

The blue and white protected the ball on offense, but on defense it was causing issues for Arizona State, tallying 20 ground balls and forcing 19 turnovers for the game.

This has been a common theme for Penn State in the start to the season, as the squad is averaging 19 ground balls a game as well as their opponent turning it over an average of nearly 22 times a game.

The Sun Devils only managed nine shots on goal, and Doherty credited the defensive scheme for the lack of chances for the visiting opponent.

“I think the zone we played today made their possessions take longer and take more clock time off,” Doherty said.

Due to the defensive ability to limit the chances for the Sun Devils and force them to use more clock on their offensive possessions, Doherty thought it enabled the Nittany Lions to be more aggressive, being solid and stout defensively meant that the offense could open up more as well.

Limiting Arizona State to just four goals means Penn State has now held its opponent to six or less goals in all four games this season.

The defense, led by junior defender Sammy Dupcak, seems to be getting better as the home squad played its fourth game of the season.

“We’re playing really well as a defensive unit right now, everyone is contributing,” Dupcak said.

Dupcak herself seemed to be all over the field, as she is now up to 14 ground balls and 9 caused turnovers through just four games.

The junior defender credits communication for her great defensive game on Friday, and the good start to the season as well.

“All of our midfielders and defenders had great games, we were just really communicating well, sliding together and we’ve been able to be successful that way,” Dupcak said.

Senior defender Haley Urgo is also stout defensively, as she has tallied nine ground balls and six caused turnovers on the season.

The defense as a whole ranks top 10 in the nation on the season so far in creating turnovers.

Dupcak credits the entire defense for being able to get stops in the close game, but also mentioned another thing.

“We got great goalie play today,” Dupcak said.

Goalie play is huge for a team, especially in determining the level of its defense. Sophomore goalkeeper Ashley Bowan was in the crease for the Nittany Lions, making big stops and timely ones too.

Bowan has started all four games so far for Penn State, and claims a 4-0 record, being a big reason for the great start for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions are happy to be off to a 4-0 start, but they know it is important to continue and carry that momentum into the next few games and the season as a whole.

“We have a really good opponent coming up next week, so we’ll just take next week to prepare, reset ourselves and hopefully come out with a win,” Dupcak said.

The opponent? The Loyola Greyhounds who currently sit as the No. 8 team in the nation according to the IWLCA poll.

For the Nittany Lions, the strong defensive play will be the key to that matchup as well as the key to their entire season.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE