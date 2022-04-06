Penn State is set to face off against No. 9 Maryland on Thursday before heading into the weekend.

After a rough showing against No. 3 Northwestern, the Nittany Lions are still searching for their first Big Ten win in 2022.

Maryland is coming off of its 750th win all time after beating No. 20 John Hopkins 17-6 in Baltimore last Saturday.

The Terrapins are the only women’s lacrosse program to accomplish this feat and Penn State is hoping to avoid being their 751st victim in the midweek clash.

Maryland enters this matchup 10-1 on the year, with their only loss coming against No. 15 James Madison, who Penn State beat earlier this season.

The Nittany Lions have lost three matches in a row, dropping its opening two fixtures of their Big Ten slate.

The Penn State defense will once again have its work cut out for it as the blue and white faces another high-powered offense.

Maryland has three players that have scored 30 or more goals this season, including a 40 goal and 70 point scorer in Aurora Cordingley.

The Nittany Lions will need to find a way to limit Cordingley as much as they can to avoid a repeat of the 11-goal loss to Northwestern.

Against the Wildcats, Penn State struggled in its defensive zone, only managing to get eight clearances in the second half.

The blue and white players spent most of the game in their own zone and never had a chance to assert themselves as a result.

The Nittany Lions committed 34 fouls against Northwestern, which really hurt them down the stretch.

If coach Missy Doherty and company are looking for a win against Maryland — that can’t happen.

The blue and white will also need to improve on its draw controls, only managing to win three draws to Northwestern’s 21 last weekend.

Maryland averages just over 15 draws per game whereas Penn State only gets 13.3 per contest.

If the Nittany Lions can win more draws than Maryland, they will generate more offensive possessions and be in a better position to win.

A lack of possessions wasn’t the only issue, the blue and white face. The Nittany Lions also couldn’t capitalize on the chances they had.

The Wildcats turned the ball over 21 times, but Penn State only scored six goals.

These chances will become even more important against the Terrapins who have the best goalkeeper in the nation right now.

Maryland’s Emily Sterling has the best save percentage in the country with .544 and the second best goals against average at 7.37.

Sterling should certainly prove a difficult puzzle for the Nittany Lion attackers to solve.

Ashley Bowan is likely to start for the Nittany Lions again despite being pulled early in the game against Northwestern.

Bowan gave up six scores against the Wildcats and was given the loss before Cayden Jarvis came in to relieve the freshman.

Penn State will need better play out of the Friendship, Maryland, native to bring home a win from College Park, Maryland.

The road for Penn State doesn’t get any easier after its battle with the Terrapins as its set to face three currently ranked teams and its rival, Pittsburgh.

The team is relatively young, and there are a few growing pains with the losses.

Six of Penn State’s starters are underclassmen, including its leading goal scorer and goalie, and the team will have a chance to develop over these last few games to gear up for the Big Ten Tournament.

This blue and white group has a solid young core to build around and just needs to play more consistently going forward.

“I think a lot of our young players are gaining some really valuable experience,” coach Missy Doherty said after the loss to Northwestern. “We have a lot of people coming and contributing and getting better experiencing some scenarios for the first time against the top team.”