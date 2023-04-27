The semester might be reaching its end, but the lacrosse postseason is just getting started.

Last week, Penn State wrapped up its regular season with a tight 16-12 loss to Johns Hopkins.

“I think we were on defense a lot; they did a really good job on the draw controls,” coach Missy Doherty said. “We didn’t have as much time on offense, and obviously when that happens, your defense tires a little bit too.”

Despite allowing 16 goals, Ashley Bowan had a career-high 19 saves, which kept the team well within reach during certain instances.

Regardless, 2023 was a huge leap for the Nittany Lions considering how they fared in 2022.

Standing at 11-5 overall and .500 in conference, the blue and white received the fifth seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

The unit travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the quarterfinal round on Saturday just weeks after suffering a loss to the maize and blue on Wolverine turf.

Penn State only lost by two but also lost a key goal scorer in Gretchen Gilmore.

Nevertheless, Doherty said she believes her team is “ready to go,” as she anticipates another tight, competitive game.

Michigan finished its regular season at 10-6, also losing its final game to Johns Hopkins.

The quarterfinal round is the only one that’s played at campus sites, with the semifinal and final rounds hosted by Ohio State.

A lot is on the line with this four-five matchup considering the victor must face Northwestern, the only team to receive a bye in the tournament.

What makes this conference so competitive is that “every team is good, and everyone’s beating everybody else,” Doherty said.

Both teams faced their ups and downs and equally finished with 3-3 conference records.

Yet, considering how recently the two faced off, there’s extra motivation that remains in the minds of the Nittany Lions, and they’re ready to roar.

“It’s already in their brains,” Doherty said. “They’ve had first-hand experience within a short amount of time of what the game is going to feel like, but it’s about playing our game too.”

Jill Smith gave the Wolverines the early advantage and scored four the last time against the blue and white.

The sophomore has been lethal all season and ranks third in the conference, averaging 3.47 goals per game and 52 overall.

Comparatively, Kristin O’Neill also put up strong offensive numbers, finding the back of the cage 46 times in the regular season.

Offensively, the blue and white is rather versatile, as several different players can make an impact at any given moment.

Yet, coming off the game against the Blue Jays, where the team struggled with draw controls, Doherty said the focus of practice this week is “keeping solid in the cage” and “making the most of offensive chances.”

Defender Sammy Dupcak leads the blue and white with 47 ground balls and 28 caused turnovers. She possesses a strong ability to disrupt plays and return possession back to Penn State.

In the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions rank first, averaging 10.63 caused turnovers per game, which, in turn, has elevated their offensive production.

For a team that has matured and developed a newfound trust rooted in experience, it played confidently in the regular season.

But now, there’s more on the line and not just in the Big Ten Tournament; aspirations for a spot in the NCAA field are not guaranteed. A strong showing these next few weeks could secure the Nittany Lions’ first appearance back since 2018.

As for Saturday, “they’re really ready to go really hard,” Doherty said.

