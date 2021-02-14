Penn State’s offense came through in a big way in its first game of the season.

The Nittany Lions opened up the 2021 campaign by defeating Rutgers in convincing fashion, 20-11, Sunday afternoon.

Led by commanding performances from Maria Auth, Kristin O’Neill and Sophia Triandafils, the blue and white proved why its highly regarded offenses is one of the best in the country.

Auth and O’Neill both scored four goals as they led a blue and whtie offense that never seemed to take its feet off the gas pedal.

When asked about this captivating offensive debut, Coach Missy Doherty reflected on her team’s prowess in that aspect of lacrosse.

“Yeah, I mean I think we have a lot of talent on the offense and I think anyone can score that’s down at that end (of the field),” Doherty said.

With eight Nittany Lions in the scoring column after the final buzzer, the team’s offensive success seemed almost effortless. Dohery credited her players’ ability to attack the game rather

“It starts with being aggressive to cage and being able to read the things that open up, but I think we did a really good job of reading the defense, finding each other, and putting our shots away”, Doherty said.

A certainly noteworthy Nittany Lion from Sunday’s affair was none other than senior captain Sophia Triandafils.

She finished the afternoon with three of the team’s 20 goals as she made her veteran presence known.

Triandafils was also recently named a captain for the second season in a row and she is very appreciative of the trust that her teammates have in her.

“It was a really big honor, it’s really cool knowing that my teammates thought I did a decent job last year so they brought me back this year,” Triandafils said. “It really is an honor to be a captain of these girls. I mean, I look up to them so it’s really cool that they look up to me as well.”

Triandafils will look to lead her team on the field once again next Sunday when faces a tought Maryland team.

The Terrapins were voted as the Big Ten’s preseason runner up favorite to win the conference this season behind Northwestern.

The Nittany Lions will certainly have their work cut out for them for the rest of the regular season. Still, the main takeaway from this game is that Penn State’s offense can score in a hurry and is more than capable enough to compete with any team in the nation.

