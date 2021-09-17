Penn State WLAX vs Michigan, Team Shot

The women's lacrosse players cheer each other on during Penn State's second women's lacrosse game against Michigan on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 13-12.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

With fall sports in full swing, Penn State officially released its schedule for the fall 2021 season on Friday.

The blue and white will be playing in an eight-game schedule over the course of three weekends against non-conference opponents starting Sept. 26.

The Nittany Lions will go on the road to face Temple for its first match of the fall.

The following weekend on Oct. 9, Penn State will host its “Penn State Play Day,” in which the Nittany Lions will host a triple-header against Syracuse, Cornell and Pitt.

To cap off the fall season, the blue and white will make a trip to Baltimore to face Florida, Loyola-Maryland, James Madison and Johns Hopkins on Oct. 24.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Nate Lather is a sports reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.