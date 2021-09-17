With fall sports in full swing, Penn State officially released its schedule for the fall 2021 season on Friday.

The blue and white will be playing in an eight-game schedule over the course of three weekends against non-conference opponents starting Sept. 26.

The Nittany Lions will go on the road to face Temple for its first match of the fall.

The following weekend on Oct. 9, Penn State will host its “Penn State Play Day,” in which the Nittany Lions will host a triple-header against Syracuse, Cornell and Pitt.

To cap off the fall season, the blue and white will make a trip to Baltimore to face Florida, Loyola-Maryland, James Madison and Johns Hopkins on Oct. 24.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Penn State women's lacrosse brings on Molly Hendrick to coaching staff Penn State added Molly Hendrick as a volunteer assistant coach for the upcoming 2022 season.