A ranked opponent stands in the way of Penn State heading into the weekend.

The Nittany Lions welcome No. 11 Princeton for a battle at Panzer Stadium on Saturday. Due to weather, this matchup is scheduled to be the team’s first outdoor home game this season.

The Tigers are a perfect 5-0 on the season, following a year that the Ivy League didn’t touch the turf. Princeton has already defeated three ranked teams this season.

This weekend’s visitors are coming off a West Coast trip that saw victories at USC and San Diego State.

Taking a glance at similar opponents between Penn State and Princeton, both teams have faced Cornell.

For the Nittany Lions, they found a 20-11 victory against the Big Red. Princeton, on the other hand, defeated its conference rival, Cornell, in a nail-biting 13-12 home win.

Penn State is 1-2 against ranked teams on the campaign. The lone victory came against James Madison to kick off the blue and white’s current three-game win streak.

“I think every game we keep chipping away and getting a little bit better,” coach Missy Doherty said.

Sophomore Kristin O’Neill leads the Nittany Lions in goals this season with 19, and there are six Penn State players north of double-digit goals through the opening seven games.

Earlier this week, O’Neill was dubbed as the Big Ten Midfielder of the Week after securing 10 points last week in games against James Madison and Saint Joseph’s.

“There’s not a ton of experience from last year, but I think we’ve done a really good job of focusing one game at a time and on ourselves improving,” O’Neill said.

Freshman goaltender Ashley Bowan has emerged as the team’s frontrunner between the pipes. The Friendship, Maryland, native found the most saves of her season with 10 in the team’s last game against Towson.

After missing the game against Saint Joseph’s, freshman Brooke Hoss returned to action and recorded a hat trick. Hoss has scored in four of the six games she has played in. In those four games, she has been a multi-goal scorer in all of them.

“I think the biggest thing as a freshman is you can’t come in being worried, scared or nervous,” Hoss said. “Just playing and having is what made me be able to be successful.”

Senior attacker Kyla Sears leads the Tigers with 19 goals on the campaign. Princeton has potted a combined 45 goals in its previous two contests.

Free position opportunities have not been friendly toward Princeton through five games. As a team, the Tigers are 17-43 when given free position chances.

Adding to deficiencies in their game, Princeton has struggled with draw controls. Its opponents have won 10 more draws so far.

“We’re eager to play a team like that to really test ourselves at that level,” Doherty said.

Senior goalkeeper Sam Fish has played every minute in the cage for Princeton. The San Diego, California, native presents a .448 save percentage and has shut down 52 shots on goal this season.

Ground balls can be a make-or-break statistic for the outcome Saturday. Both sides have flourished in that department, combining for 45 more ground-ball pickups than their opponents.

Penn State sophomore Sammy Dupcak leads the team in ground ball pickups. The Annapolis, Maryland, product has supplemented 15 scoops for the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white will look for another quick start to try and take down the Tigers. The Nittany Lions will have to beat the No. 11-ranked team in the nation to move their win streak to four games.

“To be the best, you have to beat the best,” Doherty said, “And Princeton gives us the opportunity to challenge ourselves.”

