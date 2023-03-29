Only five games remain in the regular season for Penn State, and Big Ten play has heated up.

Two tough tests this week against Northwestern and Cornell will put the blue and white's momentum to the test as it rides a five-game win streak to Evanston, Illinois, on Thursday and back to Panzer on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 13-3 win against Ohio State, improving their record to 9-2 and maintaining a perfect 2-0 record in the conference.

The victory boosted the team’s rank to 18th in the IWLCA poll.

Ohio State was unable to get past Penn State’s defense, led by goalie Ashley Bowan who had five saves.

“Ashley did an amazing 1 v. 1 job against their attackers,” coach Missy Doherty said. “The D [did a] really great job not allowing them to penetrate and get in.”

Kristin O’Neill netted another three goals, bringing her season total to 36, which is only three away from the amount she scored in 2022.

Gretchen Gilmore continued her dominance by securing a hat trick before the half and a fourth in the third quarter.

Overall, Penn State doesn’t rely on just one player offensively; it has several who can come up big in any moment, making it tough to defend.

In seven of its 11 games, the team has put up double-digit numbers in scoring, and 18 different Nittany Lions have found the back of the net.

Even when opponents have possession, it never lasts; the blue and white ranks first in the Big Ten in caused turnovers, averaging 10.64 per game.

Northwestern

After losing its season opener to then-No. 5 Syracuse, Northwestern hasn’t lost.

The Wildcats are riding a 10-game win streak and are sitting on a perfect 8-0 home record.

Just like Penn State, Northwestern also holds a 2-0 conference record, beating both Michigan and Johns Hopkins.

All-time, the Nittany Lions are 9-26 against the Wildcats and have lost the past four matchups.

The purple and white has won a majority of its games by a wide margin and has silenced opponents early.

In their last game against Stanford, the Wildcats scored 11 goals in just the first quarter and went on to win 20-9.

Izzy Scane leads in scoring with 54 goals in the nine games she has played. Against Notre Dame, the graduate student put up 10 in the unit’s 18-14 win.

Right behind her is Erin Coykendall with 31 goals, and she has netted 11 in the past two games.

With two strong offensive teams facing off, this battle will be determined by defense.

“It’s all about adjusting to their defense,” Gilmore said. “We’re all about communication, and we [can] find the holes in the defense.”

Penn State has allowed the fewest amount of goals per game in the Big Ten, averaging only 8.18. Northwestern averages 9.73, which may not seem like much more, but this game should be close, and every goal allowed will weigh a ton.

Cornell

Cornell is the last nonconference team Penn State has left to face.

The Big Red has two big road games this week, starting off in Syracuse to face the No. 1 Orange.

Overall, the team’s record is ____, and it’s looking to right some wrongs and pick up a win against Penn State on Sunday.

The blue and white is 13-3 against the red and white, winning five of the last six contests. The last faceoff was in 2022, and the Nittany Lions beat down the Big Red 20-11.

Katie Castiello and Amanda Cramer lead their team in scoring and have provided a bunch of experience to younger members of the squad as seniors.

Cornell has seen better success on the road with a ____ record and hopes to carry that momentum to Panzer Stadium.

However, Penn State has been strong against nonconference teams, only losing to a ranked Loyola team at home and Vanderbilt on the road.

Overall, playing a Thursday night game against Northwestern will make it a quick turnaround to be right back at it again Sunday.

