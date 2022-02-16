No. 25 Penn State started off its season on the wrong foot.

The blue and white fell against instate foe No. 19 Drexel 12-8 in its first game of the new campaign on Wednesday afternoon.

The teams traded goals in the opening minutes of the game with sophomore midfielder Gretchen Gilmore netting the first goal of the year for the Nittany Lions.

The Dragons went on a three-goal run in a three-minute stretch taking a commanding 4-1 lead. Penn State managed to cut the deficit to two late in the first quarter with a goal from junior attacker Regan Nealon.

The second quarter featured both teams trading goals, and the Dragons scored the final goal of the quarter taking a 7-4 lead into halftime.

Senior midfielder Mary Muldoon opened proceedings for the blue and white to force a two-goal game. However, the Dragons came roaring back scoring two straight as graduate student Karson Harris notched her third tally of the game.

Entering the fourth quarter down four, the Nittany Lions had work to do.

Sophomore midfielder Kristin O’Neill scored her second goal of the contest just under three minutes into the quarter making a three goal affair.

Muldoon cut the deficit to just one goal midway through the quarter scoring two goals just 39 seconds apart.

The Dragons snapped the Penn State scoring run with three goals of their own extending their lead to 12-8.

Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ season opener.

Muldoon, O’Neill steal the show

Penn State scored eight goals in the game and five came off the sticks of Muldoon and O’Neill.

Muldoon finished last year with 17 goals, talled a hat-trick in the first game of 2022 and she scored two goals late in the fourth to pull the Nittany Lions within one.

As for O’Neill, who was recently added to the Tewaaraton Award Watchlist, finished the contest with two goals.

Nittany Lions change goalies

Getting the start in goal for the Nittany Lions was freshman Ashley Bowan and her debut she struggled allowing seven goals on nine shots.

This prompted coach Missy Doherty to make a change in net at halftime as sophomore goalie Cayden Jarvis took over in goal.

Jarvis finished the game making 2 saves yet allowed five goals.

Harris, Simpson lead way for Dragons

After finishing last year with 61 goals, Harris is starting 2022 off with a bang.

The Great Mills, Maryland, native opened her season tallying two goals against Wagner and finished with three in the victory on Wednesday.

As for Simpson, she finished the game with a hat-trick, an assist and five shots on goal.

