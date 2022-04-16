After several early chances by the Wolverines were turned away by Penn State goaltender Ashley Bowan, Julia Schwabe scored to put Michigan up by one.

It didn’t take long for Penn State to answer as it tied the game on a shot from senior Sdyney Wolfington.

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions each exchanged goals by Schwabe for UM and Kristin O’Neill for PSU to keep the game tied and to close out the first quarter.

O’Neill opened the scoring early in the second quarter putting the Nittany Lions up by one, but Michigan tied the game up 3-3 late in the quarter on a chance by Annabelle Burke.

Brooke Hoss scored for Penn State right of the locker room in the second half to put the blue and white in the lead once again.

Just over a minute later, Michigan scored back to back goals by Kaley Thompson and Kaylee Dyer to put the Wolverines back in the driver’s seat 5-4.

At the end of the third quarter, Wolfington tied the game up at five apiece for PSU, only for Thompson to give UM the lead again with a goal of her own, 6-5.

Entering the fourth quarter, Penn State’s Hoss evened the score at 6-6 only for the Nittany Lions to relinquish the lead on Burke’s goal for UM.

O’Neill would net her hat-trick goal only a few minutes later for the blue and white.

Regulation would end tied at 7-7 and in overtime Jill Smith got the game winner to give Michigan the win on Penn State’s Senior Day.

Defensive/goaltender battle

This match was a very defensive battle, especially for Penn State whose defense looked greatly improved.

Despite the loss, Ashley Bowan was great in net posting a save percentage of .619 and only eight goals against.

On the other side for Michigan, goalie Arielle Weissman also had an outstanding showing with a .588 save percentage.

The blue and white showed a lot of improvement in this one for the season going forward, both the offense and defense clicked together against a tough opponent.

If Penn State can continue this trend, it stands a good chance at competing in the Big Ten tournament.

Senior capitalizes on Senior Day

Against Michigan, Penn State hosted its Senior Day.

One of those seniors played a good role in helping Penn State keep it close with No.19 Michigan.

Senior Sdyney Wolfington scored two goals for the Nittany Lions in a very tight battle and came up clutch when her team needed her most.

Although her team lost, Wolfington could continue to be a vital part of Penn State’s depth scoring going forward.

Penn State leaves points on board

Despite having 28 shots, Penn State only scored 7 goals in a 8-7 overtime loss.

The blue and white had plenty of great chances but just couldn’t find the back of the net enough.

If Penn State wants to win some of these tough Big Ten conference games it will need to capitalize on more of their chances.

Next, the Nittany Lions are taking on Rutgers and it still have a few wrinkles to iron out of their play before then.

MORE LACROSSE NEWS

Penn State men’s lacrosse riding senior leadership as end of regular season approaches Although it hasn’t been the easiest season for Penn State, one thing that has kept the ship …