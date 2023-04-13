After a close loss to Michigan last weekend, Penn State fell in the IWLCA rankings.

Even with a late comeback, the Nittany Lions were unable to reclaim the lead and lost, bringing their record to 10-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten.

The game was defined by stout defense from both sides, but the numerous penalties for the blue and white ended up being its downfall.

The offense played well, as Kristin O’Neill and Emma Kelly led the charge with two goals each and nearly willed Penn State to a win late in the game.

However, losing star scorer Gretchen Gilmore midway through the game with an injury helped solidify the outcome of the game.

On the other side of the ball, goalie Ashley Bowan made eight saves in crucial moments.

“Our defense did a great job moving from man-to-man defense to more of a zone defense. They did a great job stepping up, and it's nice to see them compete for 60 minutes,” coach Missy Doherty said.

On Thursday, the Nittany Lions face another challenging foe, as they’ll take on No. 10 Maryland at Panzer Stadium.

The 12-3 Terrapins are undefeated in the Big Ten and are battling for the Big Ten regular-season championship with No. 2 Northwestern.

Penn State has done an amazing job keeping up with its opponents, especially some of its ranked opponents like Loyola, where it only allowed 11 goals to a Greyhound team averaging 15 a game.

“That is really right where we want to be every year,” Doherty said. “We want to continue to get better and beat some of these top teams. This year, the leadership has been great, and we have been in every one of the close games. It's just about pulling these games out that is key moving forward.”

Penn State's defense, led by junior Sammy Dupcak, has been very strong. This season, the Nittany Lions have held their opponents to an average of 9.2 goals per game.

“[The Terrapins] have a lot of different scorers,” Doherty said. “They are talented in a couple of different positions, and they are pretty efficient shooters, so we want to get in and disrupt them as much as possible.”

Doherty’s squad is looking to come out strong offensively as well. Penn State’s leading scorer, O’Neill, is going to be someone the Terrapins need to stop, as she has scored 43 goals on the season.

However, the Nittany Lions are also looking for goal scorers to complement O’Neill, especially if Gilmore is unable to play against the Terrapins.

“Bringing this team into the game, they have done things the right way and work really hard. I think the Big Ten play is always one of the more exciting moments to show how good you are,” Doherty said.

It’s been a little over a year since these two teams faced off. Last time, it ended in a 13-6 victory for the Terrapins. This year, Doherty’s squad is preparing to get its revenge.

This year has been a lot different for the blue and white. In preseason Big Ten rankings, the Nittany Lions were placed last overall; however, this season, they’ve been ranked for the last five weeks in the IWLCA Top 25 Poll.

When these teams meet, the blue and white will be ranked No. 18 and looking to get back in the win column.

Thursday night will be a big matchup with both in-conference and national implications, and Doherty looks forward to playing in the “great rivalry game.”

“The setting for Thursday night is going to be super fun,” Doherty said. “We love playing at Panzer, and we are excited about the opportunity.”

