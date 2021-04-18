Penn State finished its regular season Sunday with a 13-11 loss to Johns Hopkins and a 4-8 overall record.

In its last home game of the regular-season slate, the blue and white jumped out to an early advantage but saw its lead wither away. Such a loss on Senior Day could be devastating for the Nittany Lions, but there were still a number of positive takeaways from the contest.

Penn State came out as strong as it has all season long in the first half. Yet, it seemed as if the blue and white lost its motivation to play as the afternoon continued and the Blue Jays did not miss their chance to take advantage of the Nittany Lions’ defense.

When the two teams met earlier in the season, the Blue Jays again beat the Nittany Lions, with an eerily similar score of 13-10.

As it looks ahead to the postseason, Penn State will have to focus its efforts if it wants to have any chance of beating top teams in the conference like Northwestern.

Despite possessing a losing record, the Nittany Lions put up a good fight in many contests throughout the season, with several games ending in just a one or two-goal difference.

Senior defender and captain Quinn Nicolai found the back of the net once in Sunday’s affair. While she has only chipped in three goals on the year, her presence on defense has been critical to the blue and white’s success.

As a veteran of the team, Nicolai is focusing on the positives.

Instead of feeling defeated after the loss, Nicolai was grateful just for having the chance to play this season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

“Coming into the season, it was full of a lot of uncertainty,” Nicolai said. “I think a lot of teams felt that. We were just happy to be able to get out on the field again and be with our friends, so in my mind that is just what the season was.”

There will be no surprises for this year’s Penn State squad in the Big Ten Tournament, as it has faced every team in the conference during the 2021 campaign. But for Nicolai, putting that experience in the rear-view mirror seems to be the answer.

“Everything that has happened up until this moment is over, it is done with,” Nicolai said. “We can not go into a game negative and question ourselves. We have the abilities and we need to practice that the next week and half. We need to go into the Big Ten Tournament with a clean slate.”

Close losses such as Penn State’s most recent one against Johns Hopkins can serve as a motivator for improvement.

An area of concern for the Nittany Lions all season long has been shooting. The blue and white has struggled at netting goals on its shots, and players like Nicolai don’t want the results to deter their belief in their abilities.

“I think that we had seen that a few times on our offensive end where we have had hesitation on those feeds and shots,” Nicolai said. “We just need to go in there and be confident that we can put them away.”

Coach Missy Doherty seconded Nicolai’s assessment of where the Nittany Lions need to focus their energy.

“Shooting has hurt us in a bunch of games. We had some opportunities today,” Doherty said. “Specifically on the free position, we had the chance to put the game away and put effort in there, but we were not able to put those shots away.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Bats go quiet as Penn State baseball drops series finale to Nebraska Penn State fell to 8-16 on the year after suffering its second sweep of the season at the ha…