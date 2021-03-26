After a competitive weekend against Michigan, Penn State is ready to try to move up the Big Ten leaderboard with another conference matchup.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Columbus, Ohio, for a pair of games against Ohio State, starting at noon both Friday and Sunday.

The two squads have not competed against one another since 2019.

The last time they met, Penn State dominated the Buckeyes in a 21-5 victory. In the series, the Nittany Lions have won 15 games, while Ohio State has only won four.

Throughout the season, the underclassmen have been a force for the Nittany Lions with freshman Kristin O’Neill and sophomore Kara Nealon taking full advantage of their field time.

O’Neill has 16 goals, while Nealon has chipped in with 13 assists.

But for both teams, it remains the fifth-year players who have led in various statistical categories.

Fifth-year player Maria Auth is the scoreboard leader for the Nittany Lions with 24 total points in the 2021 campaign. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes’ Liza Hernandez, also a fifth-year player, has recorded a hefty 26 points on the year.

Ohio State is one of the few teams Penn State will face this season where the underclassmen are as strong, if not stronger, than its upperclassmen.

Behind Hernandez, Ohio State sophomores Ashley Turner and Nicole Ferrara are second and third on the team in scoring, respectively, with almost identical statistics to the blue and white’s Nealon and O’Neill.

Last weekend, Penn State goalkeeper Taylor Suplee turned in a poor showing in the first game but battled back with a strong outing in the second contest against Michigan.

For the majority of the season, Suplee has been consistent in net.

But with the season almost halfway through, her being on top of her game would be key to potential Nittany Lion victories over the 1-7 Buckeyes.

As preparation before any potential postseason games begin, Suplee and the rest of the defense will need to come out strong to maintain possession and aid the offense with clears.

Suplee has totaled 65 saves this season, while Ohio State’s goalie Jillian Rizzo has 78.

Overall, Suplee and Rizzo have similar statistics, but Ohio State’s defense has allowed more shots to reach Rizzo — explaining the shot discrepancy despite a relatively even goalie matchup.

Ohio State lost to Rutgers and Maryland this season, both teams Penn State defeated.

During last Friday’s game against Michigan, Penn State initially struggled on offense. However, it turned things around quickly against the Wolverines on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions can take possession of the game by winning draw controls and blocking their opponents’ quick cuts to the goal.

With the season almost halfway over, Auth will have her chance to make even more of a mark this weekend.

Auth took the lead last weekend and scored the game-winning overtime goal for the Nittany Lions and will look to make the same contributions against the Buckeyes this weekend.

Penn State has also previously struggled with away games, dropping two road contests to Northwestern.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes’ sole win of the year came against Michigan, a squad the blue and white recently split a road series with.