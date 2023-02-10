Happy Valley might still be frozen, but the blue and white will take the field at Panzer Stadium against Bucknell to jumpstart its 2023 campaign.

This will be the first of five games the Nittany Lions will play at home before having their first road trip.

“Having a great homestand in February when it’s cold out is great for us,” coach Missy Doherty said.

After a losing season last year, including going winless in the Big Ten, having those first five home games against nonconference opponents could help create some momentum for this group.

Over the offseason, Doherty said the focus was to “keep building [the] relationships both on the defensive and offensive side.”

The blue and white will have a lot to prove after being ranked last in the Big Ten Preseason Poll.

The team was relatively young last year, especially on defense, so having a lot of returners in 2023 should pay off now that team relationships have had time to flourish.

Penn State did lose a few strong scoring seniors on offense last year, but a lot of work was put in during the time off.

“[We have been] merging in some new leaders in our offensive end. [That] has been a process, but I think we are ready to go,” Doherty said.

Co-captain Kristin O’Neill will be a strong leader up front. Last season, the junior led the team with 39 goals. Recently she was placed on the Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch list because of the danger she causes up and around the cage.

Overall, compared to last season, the team is more experienced. Having those reps under the unit's belt could be beneficial during those tighter matchups.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men’s basketball’s ‘careless’ turnovers help Wisconsin win in overtime Penn State turned the ball over the least amount of times in the Big Ten coming into Wednesd…

“We had a lot of one-point games last year, and a lot of times when you have a little more experience, those closer games go your way,” Doherty said. “[The] experience we had last year was for a good reason, so hopefully that leads to more success this year.”

Like Penn State, Bucknell ended last season with a losing record. A win to start off 2023 would be a great confidence boost to get things going.

Coming out strong for the Bison is sophomore Allie Boyce, who led the team in scoring with 36 goals. After starting every game, except for Senior Day, she’ll be a lethal component to the blue and orange’s squad.

On defense, senior Ella Payer emerges as a strong veteran after earning a spot on the Preseason All-Patriot League Team. The defender will be captain for a second season as a credit to her daunting defensive performances.

For the blue and white, Sammy Dupcak’s defense has been elite. Like O’Neill, the junior was also named on the preseason watch list after leading the team with 40 ground balls last season.

Her impressive stats have solidified her spot in the lineup, even last year as a sophomore when she posted 14 caused turnovers and 35 draw controls.

The Nittany Lions have never lost to Bucknell in the 10 times the two teams have faced off. In the last matchup, the blue and white dominated in a 17-2 victory on the road back in 2015.

Because of how cold it will be at game time, there’s a possibility that the game could be moved to Holuba Hall, but that has yet to be decided.

A win on Saturday for the Nittany Lions would be the start they need after a mediocre finish in 2022. A sturdy defense paired with a hungry attack should be the recipe the blue and white need for a successful 2023.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE