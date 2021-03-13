The road was hardly kind to Penn State as it faced a top five opponent.

The Nittany Lions were swept by No. 3 Northwestern Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats capped off their sweep with a 17-13 win.

After falling in Thursday's matchup 24-13 and suffering their first loss of the season, the blue and white sought to respond with a much better performance in the second of two.

Despite the loss, fifth year senior Maria Auth moved into 13th all-time in team history for goals scored.

Auth scored a game-high four goals for the Nittany Lions in Thursday’s matchup, but scored only once on Saturday.

The Wildcats jumped out to an early 5-1 lead in the first half as coach Missy Doherty quickly called her first timeout.

Mary Muldoon and Regan Nealon each scored their first goals of the season during the first half as Penn State fought back to decrease its lead to three.

The Nittany Lions held Northwestern scoreless for over ten minutes in the first period. However, Izzy Scane picked up where she left off from Thursday’s contest, when she scored five goals and contributed two assists.

Scane’s teammate Lindsey McKone ended the first half with a hat trick as the scoreboard read 9-5 in favor of the Wildcats.

Going into the second half, Penn State accrued a glaring number of turnovers with eight total.

Six of those were caused by Northwestern defenders as the Nittany Lion offense was held to its lowest number of goals going into halftime this season.

Lauren Gilbert kicked off the first half to join McKone with a hat trick, as she and fellow attacker Scane expanded the lead to seven goals early in the second half.

Gilbert converted on each of her four free position opportunities in the game and finished the day with yet another dominant performance.

However, the Nittany Lions were reluctant to surrender as the team scored three straight goals midway through the second half.

Mary Muldoon led the team with three goals and Kara Nealon put on an impressive performance in the playmaking department with seven assists.

However, 17 Nittany Lion turnovers led to their demise as Penn State dropped to 2-2 on the season.

Gilbert shines again for Northwestern

Despite shutting down Scane in Saturday’s contest, fellow attacker Gilbert put on another outstanding display of goals with six.

After finishing Thursday’s matchup with a career-high seven goals, Gilbert proved once again why she is regarded as one of the best women’s lacrosse players in the country.

Gilbert had 13 total goals on the weekend as the Wildcats’ offense was too much for Penn State to handle.

Nealon’s outstanding playmaking

Kara Nealon had a career high seven assists for the blue and white on Saturday.

The midfielder accounted for half of the team’s goals in the series finale, and obtained nine total points on the day.

Nealon fell one assist short of a 36-year-old record in which a player has acquired eight assists in a game.

Penn State comes away winless on the weekend

The Nittany Lions now sit at 2-2 on the year after beginning the season undefeated.

Northwestern’s high powered offense was brilliant in both matchups, scoring 41 goals in the series.

The blue and white will look to get back on track against Michigan next Friday and Sunday, both that will be played at Panzer Stadium.

