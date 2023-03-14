It’s the week of the Tigers, as Penn State faces Towson and Princeton.

After dropping two games to No. 8 Loyola and Vanderbilt, the blue and white bounced back against Rutgers with a narrow 9-7 victory, which placed it back in the IWLCA rankings at No. 25.

The unit spent spring break in Nashville for a three-team tournament against Vanderbilt and Rutgers.

After not winning a conference game in 2022, beating Rutgers “definitely felt awesome,” Kristin O’Neill said, even though the team doesn’t “want to look back at last year” and considers 2023 “its own year.”

With the conference portion of the season starting to pick up, the blue and white still has some nonconference matchups left.

The Nittany Lions return to Happy Valley on Tuesday when they face Towson, but they’ll head back on the road for Saturday’s contest against Princeton.

Overall, the team stands at 5-2 and ranks first in the Big Ten — a big improvement from last season.

O’Neill continues to dominate offensively for the blue and white, already claiming 23 goals. Last season, the midfielder netted 39, which she’s on pace to surpass down the line.

The junior has scored in every game and is hard to stop when she goes on scoring runs even if opponents place their top defenders on her.

“She likes to compete, she likes to win, and she likes to beat her player,” coach Missy Doherty said. “She comes up big for us all over the field, on the draw, defense and offense.”

Early in the season, the blue and white racked up double digits in scoring, but lately, opponents have been making the unit work for its victories.

In their two losses, the Nittany Lions allowed several goals in the first quarter, which put them down early. Down the stretch of the season, their defense must continue to fight at high levels, especially with more Big Ten games on the horizon.

To make those closer contests flip in its favor, Doherty said “shooting has been No. 1 on [the team’s] things to work on.”

From that defensive standpoint, the Nittany Lions lead the Big Ten, averaging over 11 forced turnovers per game.

“I think right when [opponents] are ready to make a big play, we do a good job of knocking the ball down,” Doherty said. “Our attackers are starting to do a good job of hustling and making transition turnovers, so those are momentum-changing plays for us.”

Racking up additional nonconference wins will also be important to build strong momentum toward those tougher stretches.

Towson

The Tigers enter Panzer Stadium with a record of 4-2 after beating Central Michigan 17-10 on Saturday.

Leading the black and gold in scoring is Milana Zizakovic with 16 goals and Blair Pearre with 14.

Like O’Neill, both midfielders have scored in every game.

Compared to Penn State, Towson doesn’t force as many turnovers. A strong defensive effort will be necessary considering how strong the blue and white’s attack typically is.

Offensively however, the Tigers average 32.5 shots per game, so if the opportunity arises, Ashley Bowan might have to come up with pivotal stops.

“I think our D has been great all season, and [Bowan] makes great saves in the goal,” Doherty said.

This game seems somewhat evenly matched, and the defensive play could be a deciding factor, considering there are great scorers on both sides.

Princeton

Penn State will travel to Princeton, New Jersey, to face the Tigers for a noon matchup Saturday.

The orange and black has a week to prepare for the Nittany Lions’ arrival after it narrowly defeated USC 11-8 on Friday.

At home, the Tigers are 1-1 but are 3-2 overall.

McKenzie Blake leads Princeton in scoring with 16 goals, and 64.5% of her shots are on goal.

The team has allowed its opponents an average of 12.8 goals per game, which is something that Penn State could take advantage of considering its offensive success.

