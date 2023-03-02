Despite improving to 4-0 after beating Arizona State 8-4, Penn State fell out of the IWLCA rankings.

The Sun Devils were the toughest test for the Nittany Lions up to this point, considering how tight the score was throughout the game.

“Those games are always a good test for us,” coach Missy Doherty said. “Our shots weren’t falling, and that’s always a momentum breaker when you can’t get those goals to kind of keep the momentum going.”

The team applies tons of offensive pressure, averaging 36.5 shots per game, and nearly 73% are on target.

The blue and white’s most lethal scorer is Kristin O’Neill. In just four games, she has recorded three hat tricks, including a six-goal game in the season opener.

Knowing that tougher teams are ahead, Doherty stressed that the team has to finish more of its shots.

Defensively, the unit hasn’t allowed its opponents to score more than six goals in a game.

Doherty said the game against Arizona State was a “double-edged sword because [they] were really excited with how well the defense played and kept [it] from scoring.”

Sammy Dupcak has been a key to the Nittany Lion defense, leading with 14 ground balls, and the team overall averages 11.25 caused turnovers per game, making it hard for its opponents to hold possession for long periods of time.

Penn State has proven to be a team that thrives on momentum. A bunch of its goals are scored in bursts with not much time in between each one.

Regardless of being ranked at No. 25 heading into the matchup against the Sun Devils, it wasn’t really an extra motivator.

“A lot of the rankings at this point in the season are based on last year’s season,” Doherty said. “So we’re still waiting for some of the rankings to wash out and just play it game by game.”

In the preseason Big Ten rankings, the blue and white was placed dead last, but through four games, it currently stands atop the rest being the only undefeated team left in the conference.

That’s a big improvement for the Nittany Lions, but this week will serve as another test for the squad as it faces its first ranked opponent of the year in No. 8 Loyola.

“It’s always been a good matchup throughout my years here, so we’re excited to play a top team and bring our best,” Doherty said.

It will be nearly a year to the day since the last time these two teams faced off. The blue and white lost to the Greyhounds 18-9 on the road but is hoping to flip the script considering its success at Panzer Stadium.

Last season, the green and gray was 20-2, and a big component to that team included several players who graduated.

However, Sydni Black is now in her third season after scoring 39 goals in 2022 and currently leads the Greyhounds in scoring.

Penn State is 13-17 all-time against Loyola and 7-8 in Happy Valley.

So far, playing at home has worked in the Nittany Lions’ favor, but depending on an impending snow storm Friday, the game could be moved inside of Holuba Hall.

The blue and white will have a week of practice to get ready and prepare for what Loyola is going to bring offensively, according to Doherty.

Ashley Bowan, who had five saves against Arizona State, should have another tough test against the Greyhounds, so she’ll have to be ready for all of the looks the green and gray fire her way.

Overall, this will be a telling matchup to see how the Nittany Lions do under pressure even more so than the game against Arizona State. If the blue and white can hold its own, it might just be a sign for future successes.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE