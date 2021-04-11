On Senior Day, Penn State played perhaps its best game of the season.

The Nittany Lions faced No. 9 Maryland for the second time during the 2021 campaign in their first home game in nearly a month.

Kristin O’Neill and Mary Muldoon led the offense with five goals each in the blue and white’s 16-9 victory.

Senior Lucy Lowe recorded ten saves in her first start in net this season.

Despite the Nittany Lions’ all around dominant performance, Lowe paid her respects to a top 10 Maryland team.

“Maryland’s always a hard game, they’re always super competitive, and it’s always close,” Lowe said. “I would love to do it again”

The Terrapins currently lead the Nittany Lions 17-2 in the all-time series, but each of Maryland’s losses have come in 2021.

Senior captain Sophia Trandafils finished the afternoon with four total points en route to the blue and white’s second of two victories against the Terrapins this year.

“It meant so much that we won with all our seniors out there, especially with how this year went” Triandafils said.

When asked about what kind of impact the senior class had on younger members who don the blue-and-white, Triandafils did not mince words.

“My class has definitely had a huge impact,” Triandafils said. “Whenever anyone talks about us, they call us special and crazy because we have always brought energy. I think the biggest thing that we have left the young players with is just to learn how to have fun with everything and approach everything with a positive mindset”.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Coach Missy Doherty decided to start all 10 seniors on the roster in Sunday’s game, a testament to her respect and appreciation for the graduating members of the program.

“This senior class is very special, their dedication battling through the coronavirus and whatnot has been awesome over the last two years,” Doherty said. “It was awesome graduating 10 seniors [Sunday], but for them to stick with our program, keep working hard and then come out and beat Maryland twice in a season is pretty remarkable”.

Despite the focus being placed on the seniors for their special day, O’Neill, a standout freshman, was a major topic of conversation following the win.

“I’m so excited for Kristin,” Triandafils said. “I actually said to her after the game that she is such a special player, and even in this shortened season where we are just playing Big Ten teams, you can see the impact she has already had as a freshman. She is going to do amazing things here.”

Although O’Neill only has 10 games of collegiate lacrosse under her belt, more veteran players like Triandafils recognize she has what it takes to lead this program in the near future.

O’Neill has won Big Ten Freshman of the Week four times thus far this season, and Sunday’s play indicates she could be on her way to a fifth.

“Kristin did a good job today,” Doherty said. “She was able to finish her shots and that was a big difference compared to our other losses earlier. We had a much better shooting percentage as a team and when we had opportunities, we put the ball in the cage.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State baseball falls apart late, falls to Purdue in neutral-site matchup Penn State entered Sunday’s game with a chance to clinch its second series win and first ser…