Currently riding a strong vein of form, Penn State will look to capitalize on a two-game win streak by hitting the road against a team with special significance to its coach.

The 4-2 Nittany Lions seek to continue their winning streak this week with a match at 2-3 Towson on Tuesday.

Penn State has an all-time 4-1 history with the Tigers, with its last matchup in 2020 ending in a 12-9 win.

Coach Missy Doherty coached at Towson for six years prior to joining the Nittany Lions in 2011. With a two-game win streak over the Tigers, the Nittany Lions will look to continue its dominance over Doherty’s former squad.

The blue and white are coming off a major victory, defeating St. Josephs 17-8 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Towson also defeated the Hawks just two weeks ago 20-8.

Midfielder Kristin O’Neill has had a strong season so far, leading Penn State with 17 goals, most recently completing a hat trick in her last match. O’Neill was named to the 2022 Tewaaraton Award Watch List and has proved herself worthy of that title so far this season.

Senior captain Mary Muldoon and graduate attacker Taylor Regan have shined in the early season as well, with 13 goals each, both scoring three goals a piece against St. Joseph’s. The high-scoring trio will likely be essential in taking on the Tigers.

Towson’s senior attacker Kerri Thornton will be a player to watch in this matchup, leading the Tigers with 14 goals this season.

Towson rolled over UMBC last week, winning 19-12. Thornton and freshman attacker Halley Koras led the game in goals scored, each scoring five.

Keep an eye on the posts in this matchup, as the goalkeeping strategy for Penn State has been a major point of weakness this season.

The Nittany Lions have been rotating between two starting goalies, freshman Ashley Bowan and sophomore Cayden Jarvis.

Lately, Bowan has taken over as the starting goalie, but she has still struggled to find consistency, with a saving average of 36.2%, just barely higher than Jarvis’s 33.3%.

It’s unclear which goalie will start against Towson, but while the season is still young, the goalie play should be a main focal point.

On the Tigers’ side, Junior Sara Tyssowski has been the dominant goalkeeper, starting every game this season.

Tyssowski's 0.409 save percentage is significantly higher than both of the Nittany Lions’ goalkeepers. In order for the blue and white to secure a win, consistency at the end of the field will be critical.

In terms of defense, the Nittany Lions have made significant improvements from last season but have still struggled to find their rhythm with a young defensive unit. Junior captain Rachel Spilker leads Penn State at the back, but the rest of the team has struggled to keep up.

Towson’s defense hasn’t been the strongest this season and has had problems with turnovers. This weak spot may be enough for the Nittany Lions to take advantage of if they can rally on their end of the field.

Should the blue and white play as a unit and remain unfazed by Towson’s home-field advantage, it should continue its current streak of winning form against a Tigers’ team still below .500 on the season.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE