Penn State announced the addition of a new defensive coordinator to its coaching staff Friday.

Shanna Brady was hired as the blue and white’s new defensive coordinator.

Prior to joining the Nittany Lion staff, she was a member of the Towson coaching staff. In 2021, six opponents that the Tigers faced were held under 10 goals in the match, and two opponents were held scoreless through 35 minutes of the match.

So excited to welcome our new defensive coordinator @shannabrady1027 ! Excited to have you in Happy Valley🦁 pic.twitter.com/DS5Hh4DqMy — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) July 15, 2022

Before coaching at Towson, she worked at both Hofstra University and LIU Post. Brady was a four-year defensive starter at Maryland, where she won two national championships.

Notably, coach Missy Doherty spent seven years coaching at Towson before taking over with the Nittany Lions.

Brady will lead a defense that gave up 10 goals or more in 10 of its matches, including a season-high of 18 agains both Rutgers and Loyola Maryland.

