The miles keep adding up early on in the season for Penn State as it gets back on the road this weekend for a battle against Loyola-Maryland.

The Nittany Lions are a week removed from a victory in Ithaca, New York, against Cornell. The win against the Big Red propelled the blue and white to a 2-1 overall record on the young season.

Penn State has been impressive in its two wins, dishing out defeat in dominant fashion. The team has outscored its previous two opponents 38-15.

Freshman midfielder Brooke Hoss was spotlighted for her play against Duquesne and Cornell on Tuesday. The West Sayville, New York, product received co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week after potting six goals over the last two contests.

Loyola is a squad that has been battle-tested early on this season and has prevailed in all of its games in 2022. The Greyhounds host Penn State riding a perfect 3-0 record into the weekend, and they’ve won their previous two contests by a total of four goals.

One area where Penn State can exploit against Loyola, according to the numbers, is free position opportunities. The Nittany Lions have had 23 chances and have tallied a goal on 11. The 47.8% success rate is not eye-popping, but the quantity of chances is promising.

The Greyhounds have been susceptible to allowing free-position chances. Teams are 12-of-19 when given the opportunity against Loyola, coming in at a 63.2% success rate for opponents.

The home team this weekend has two players in double figures. Graduate student Livy Rosenzweig has nine goals and four assists to lead the Greyhounds with 13 points, while sophomore Sydni Black has eight goals and 11 points.

Loyola coach Jen Adams has started graduate student goalie Kaitlyn Larsson for the entirety of all three games. Larsson possesses a .409 save percentage and allows 8.67 goals per contest.

Sophomore midfielder Kristin O’Neill has been the goalscoring workhorse through the first three games for the blue and white. The Odenton, Maryland, native has nine goals and an assist this season and is the only Nittany Lion with double-digit points.

O’Neill returns to her home state this weekend with an opportunity to continue Penn State’s win streak and diminish an impressive start for the Greyhounds.

The stat line for the Nittany Lions has progressed positively from one game to the next. The shot totals have risen, leading to busier days for the scoreboard keeper.

For a team that struggled a season ago with draw controls, Penn State won its most in a game this year in its last game against Cornell. The blue and white have possessed the ball 19 more times than its opponents off the draw on the 2022 campaign.

The Nittany Lions have rolled more with a split net in the opening stanza of the season. Sophomore Cayden Jarvis and freshman Ashley Bowan behold similar save percentages and goals-against averages, yet Bowan has been in the cage for a little over 30 minutes more than Jarvis.

Penn State is used to ventures away from Panzer Stadium this season as it has not played a home game in 2022.

The Nittany Lions have confidence mounting with a massive out-of-conference battle with the Greyhounds, but the home team, currently on its own run of good form, will look to defend the Ridley Athletic Complex where it has only lost one game since 2019.

